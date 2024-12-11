Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's cheapest fashion bargains - everything is under £40
Princess Kate's cheapest fashion bargains - everything is under £40

The wife of the Prince of Wales loves a cheap style steal!

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales may have a huge wardrobe brimming with the most exclusive designer pieces from Emila Wickstead to Jenny Packham and Mulberry.

Kate loves a mix of high street and designer clothes

Kate also has a penchant for the high street, and some of her fashion buys are surprisingly affordable.

We round up the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis cheapest buys, which one is your favourite?

£20 Jigsaw bow

Last week, Kate lit up Westminster Abbey at the Together at Christmas concert and her bow-trimmed red coat stole the show. The outerwear staple was a past season buy from Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen which had a double-breasted cut and structured buttons across the front. Kate, 42, upcycled the coat, clipping a gorgeous bow clip by Jigsaw that cost just £20.

£39.99 Zara dress

In 2018, Kate had a lovely day out with her children, George and Charlotte at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo event in Gloucestershire to support Prince William, who was participating in the game.

Kate wore a light blue summer dress with a flared skirt, from one of her favourite high street shops, Zara, and at the time, it cost just £39.99.

£39 Warehouse top

Princess Kate visited The Natural History Museum in 2023 and looked so elegant, teaming her vintage Chanel bag with a pair of khaki wide-leg culottes from Jigsaw, and a fabulous, scallop neck top from Warehouse, which cost £39 at the time.

£25.99 Zara culottes

In 2020, Kate nearly broke the internet as she wore a pair of green Zara culottes during her visit to SportsAid. At the time, they were a sale purchase that had already sold out. Thrifty!

£10 ASOS earrings

In 2021, Kate sported a pair of chunky gold twist hoops at the launch of the 'Taking Action on Addiction' campaign. We were so surprised to learn that the Princess's earrings cost just a tenner from ASOS!

£8 Accessorize earrings

In 2019, Kate donned a pair of bargain Accessorize earrings when she visited her RHS Back to Nature garden. Unsurprisingly, the pretty £8 earrings sold out in record time.

