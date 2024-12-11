Princess Kate's cheapest fashion bargains - everything is under £40

The Princess of Wales may have a huge wardrobe brimming with the most exclusive designer pieces from Emila Wickstead to Jenny Packham and Mulberry.

© Getty Kate loves a mix of high street and designer clothes

Kate also has a penchant for the high street, and some of her fashion buys are surprisingly affordable.

We round up the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis cheapest buys, which one is your favourite?

© Getty £20 Jigsaw bow Last week, Kate lit up Westminster Abbey at the Together at Christmas concert and her bow-trimmed red coat stole the show. The outerwear staple was a past season buy from Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen which had a double-breasted cut and structured buttons across the front. Kate, 42, upcycled the coat, clipping a gorgeous bow clip by Jigsaw that cost just £20.



© Getty £39.99 Zara dress In 2018, Kate had a lovely day out with her children, George and Charlotte at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo event in Gloucestershire to support Prince William, who was participating in the game. Kate wore a light blue summer dress with a flared skirt, from one of her favourite high street shops, Zara, and at the time, it cost just £39.99.

© Samir Hussein £39 Warehouse top Princess Kate visited The Natural History Museum in 2023 and looked so elegant, teaming her vintage Chanel bag with a pair of khaki wide-leg culottes from Jigsaw, and a fabulous, scallop neck top from Warehouse, which cost £39 at the time.



© Getty £25.99 Zara culottes In 2020, Kate nearly broke the internet as she wore a pair of green Zara culottes during her visit to SportsAid. At the time, they were a sale purchase that had already sold out. Thrifty!



© Getty £10 ASOS earrings In 2021, Kate sported a pair of chunky gold twist hoops at the launch of the 'Taking Action on Addiction' campaign. We were so surprised to learn that the Princess's earrings cost just a tenner from ASOS!

© Getty £8 Accessorize earrings In 2019, Kate donned a pair of bargain Accessorize earrings when she visited her RHS Back to Nature garden. Unsurprisingly, the pretty £8 earrings sold out in record time.