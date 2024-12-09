Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte just made this 'dated' fashion trend cool again

We are still reeling from the wonderful Together at Christmas concert that took place on Friday evening, and it's fair to say that the Princess of Wales and her bow-trimmed red coat stole the show.

WATCH: Princess Kate looks festive in red as she arrives for Christmas carol service

Kate, 42, wore the most dazzling red coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen which had a double-breasted cut and structured buttons across the front.

© Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

Kate upcycled the style which she has worn many times before, with a huge black bow at the nape of her neck. It made for such a statement piece.

Her daughter, Princess Charlotte, looked so sweet in a burgundy coat dress with a velvet collar and buttons down the front from Trotters with the shiniest shoes - the 'Angelica' style from Papouelli.

© Getty Princess Charlotte secured her hair with a bow at the concert

© Getty As she turned around, fans spotted that in her hair, the sister of Prince George and Prince Louis also wore an oversized black bow.

The bow was just like her mother's, securing her half-up, half-down style. How lovely?

© Getty The last time Kate wore a bow was in 2018 when she headed to the University College London and rocked her Paule Ka skirt suit, as well as a sleek ponytail, finished with a lovely black velvet hair ribbon which came from US brand J.Crew.



© Streetstyleshooters There was once a time when bows of any sort were just not thought of as stylish fashion accessories. They were often associated with the Victorian era where they were sometimes used to trim dresses. However, they have become so much more popular and the humble bow is everywhere right now, from securing hairstyles to being fastened on bags, shoes and even collars.

HELLO! chatted with professional stylist Georgie Gray, who dreams up the most fabulous outfits for celebrity clients from Rochelle Humes to Michelle Keegan.



© Getty She said: "Velvet bows are making a comeback because they effortlessly combine elegance with a hint of nostalgia, offering a soft, luxurious texture that enhances any outfit. They add instant charm and sophistication without being overly formal, making them versatile for both casual and more dressed up outfits."



© WPA Pool We couldn't agree more! And now that Kate and Charlotte have endorsed this trend recently, we are sure it's going to become even more prevalent.

