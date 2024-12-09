Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte just made this 'dated' fashion trend cool again

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte just made this 'dated' fashion trend cool again
Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton wearing bows

These royals are bring back bows in a very stylish way

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
We are still reeling from the wonderful Together at Christmas concert that took place on Friday evening, and it's fair to say that the Princess of Wales and her bow-trimmed red coat stole the show.

Kate, 42, wore the most dazzling red coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen which had a double-breasted cut and structured buttons across the front.

Catherine, Princess of Wales in red coat with black bow
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

 Kate upcycled the style which she has worn many times before, with a huge black bow at the nape of her neck. It made for such a statement piece.

Her daughter, Princess Charlotte, looked so sweet in a burgundy coat dress with a velvet collar and buttons down the front from Trotters with the shiniest shoes - the 'Angelica' style from Papouelli. 

Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Prince George in red and navy outfits
Princess Charlotte secured her hair with a bow at the concert
Charlotte and Louis lit each other's candles

As she turned around, fans spotted that in her hair, the sister of Prince George and Prince Louis also wore an oversized black bow.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte wear matching bows

The bow was just like her mother's, securing her half-up, half-down style. How lovely?

Kate Middleton wearing a hair bow at the UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab at UCL London on November 21, 2018 in London, England.

The last time Kate wore a bow was in 2018 when she headed to the University College London and rocked her Paule Ka skirt suit, as well as a sleek ponytail, finished with a lovely black velvet hair ribbon which came from US brand J.Crew.

A low bubble ponytail hairstyle, a black bow hair clip by Chanel and a black and white bag by Chanel

There was once a time when bows of any sort were just not thought of as stylish fashion accessories. They were often associated with the Victorian era where they were sometimes used to trim dresses.

However, they have become so much more popular and the humble bow is everywhere right now, from securing hairstyles to being fastened on bags, shoes and even collars.

Stylist Georgie Gray

HELLO! chatted with professional stylist Georgie Gray, who dreams up the most fabulous outfits for celebrity clients from Rochelle Humes to Michelle Keegan.

Princess Kate smiles

She said: "Velvet bows are making a comeback because they effortlessly combine elegance with a hint of nostalgia, offering a soft, luxurious texture that enhances any outfit. They add instant charm and sophistication without being overly formal, making them versatile for both casual and more dressed up outfits."

The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

We couldn't agree more! And now that Kate and Charlotte have endorsed this trend recently, we are sure it's going to become even more prevalent.

