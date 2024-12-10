Princess Kate's sparkling Christmas party dress nobody got to see

As the world watched the Princess of Wales grace the spotlight at her annual 'Together At Christmas' carol concert, the royal confidently took centre stage, cosplaying as master of ceremonies in a festive red Sarah Burton coat for Alexander McQueen.

The royal's immaculately put-together wardrobe consisted of her recycled red longline coat adorned with an oversized velvet bow, reminding royal fans her presence was a gift after taking months away from public life amid her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

WATCH: The Princess of Wales dazzles in red at her carol concert

As Kate's outfit on Friday evening made headlines, it was later revealed that she had initially planned to not wear her famous festive coat, instead opting for a far more showstopping ensemble.

Greeting various guests as she walked through Westminster Abbey alongside her three children, the wife of Prince William stopped at the nave to greet Chris Hoy and his family.

© Getty The Princess of Wales attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

The Olympic cycling champion, who revealed earlier this year that he has terminal cancer, told the Princess he had never been to Westminster Abbey before.

Shaking hands with Hoy’s young son Callum and daughter Chloe, the Princess who was dressed in her berry-red coat and gift wrapped bow accessory, commented on Chloe’s sparkly dress, saying: "I was going to wear sparkles too!"

© Getty The Princess admitted she almost wore something sparkling for the festive occasion

It's not known which dress in her collection Kate would have chosen to wear, but given the royal's penchant for outfit repeating, there would have been no doubt that the Princess of Wales would have opted for a glittering dress already in her wardrobe.

Princess Kate's most spectacular sparkles © Getty The Princess of Wales dazzling in a Needle & Thread dress In 2020, the Princess hosted a glittering event at Buckingham Palace and delighted royal fans with her red sequined number by luxury British brand Needle & Thread. This kind of style lends itself to the festive season and would have been a spectacular option for her carol service.

© Getty Images Princess Kate looked sublime in the gold dress If she truly wanted to steal the scene, the mother-of-three could have worn her sublime Jenny Packham caped dress, last worn to the premiere of James Bond: No Time to Die. The plunge neckline, £3,917 gown made royal fans gasp when the Princess stepped onto the red carpet wearing it - and it's not known if she will ever wear it again.

© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock Princess Kate and Queen Mary enjoyed the wedding reception at the Al Husseiniya palace In 2023, after dazzling in a billowing pink gown at the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding in Jordan, the Princess of Wales slipped into a stunning sequin pink gown by Jenny Packham - her go-to designer for special occasions.

© Samir Hussein The Princess wearing a glittering green Jenny Packham gown Princess Kate wore the exact same Jenny Packham gown in emerald green to the 2021 Royal Variety Performance - another colour that would have looked perfect amongst the festive setting of Westminster Abbey this Christmas