Princess Kate's sparkling Christmas party dress nobody got to see

As the world watched the Princess of Wales grace the spotlight at her annual 'Together At Christmas' carol concert, the royal confidently took centre stage, cosplaying as master of ceremonies in a festive red Sarah Burton coat for Alexander McQueen.
The royal's immaculately put-together wardrobe consisted of her recycled red longline coat adorned with an oversized velvet bow, reminding royal fans her presence was a gift after taking months away from public life amid her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
As Kate's outfit on Friday evening made headlines, it was later revealed that she had initially planned to not wear her famous festive coat, instead opting for a far more showstopping ensemble.
Greeting various guests as she walked through Westminster Abbey alongside her three children, the wife of Prince William stopped at the nave to greet Chris Hoy and his family.
The Olympic cycling champion, who revealed earlier this year that he has terminal cancer, told the Princess he had never been to Westminster Abbey before.
Shaking hands with Hoy’s young son Callum and daughter Chloe, the Princess who was dressed in her berry-red coat and gift wrapped bow accessory, commented on Chloe’s sparkly dress, saying: "I was going to wear sparkles too!"
It's not known which dress in her collection Kate would have chosen to wear, but given the royal's penchant for outfit repeating, there would have been no doubt that the Princess of Wales would have opted for a glittering dress already in her wardrobe.
In 2020, the Princess hosted a glittering event at Buckingham Palace and delighted royal fans with her red sequined number by luxury British brand Needle & Thread.
This kind of style lends itself to the festive season and would have been a spectacular option for her carol service.
If she truly wanted to steal the scene, the mother-of-three could have worn her sublime Jenny Packham caped dress, last worn to the premiere of James Bond: No Time to Die.
The plunge neckline, £3,917 gown made royal fans gasp when the Princess stepped onto the red carpet wearing it - and it's not known if she will ever wear it again.
In 2023, after dazzling in a billowing pink gown at the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding in Jordan, the Princess of Wales slipped into a stunning sequin pink gown by Jenny Packham - her go-to designer for special occasions.
Princess Kate wore the exact same Jenny Packham gown in emerald green to the 2021 Royal Variety Performance - another colour that would have looked perfect amongst the festive setting of Westminster Abbey this Christmas
