Why Kate Middleton's royal wedding beauty look was groundbreaking

Royal wedding photos will go down in history, so every bride wants to ensure she looks and feels her very best on her big day – but did you spot how the Duchess of Cambridge's bold beauty look was different from other royal ladies?

While the likes of Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie turned to professional makeup artists to help perfect their natural looks, Kate reportedly chose to do her own makeup when she married Prince William in 2011. The finished result was stronger eye makeup including a slick of black eyeliner and long black lashes, which she paired with rosy cheeks and a sheer pink lipstick known as Sandwash Pink from her go-to brand, Bobbi Brown.

WATCH: Look Back At Prince William And Kate Middleton's Royal Wedding

Kate's hair was styled in its iconic bouncy waves and the top section was pinned back into a half-up style with plenty of volume at the crown underneath her hand-embroidered veil.

While the Duchess' decision to forego professional MUA help on the day of her nuptials was unusual for a royal bride, she is thought to have indulged in a few beauty treatments ahead of the big day, including a bee venom facial by beautician Deborah Mitchell.

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly did her own wedding makeup

Speaking to HELLO!, Deborah explained that it works by tightening the skin to act as a natural face-lift. She adds that brides-to-be should give themselves at least four weeks before trying such a treatment, in order to give their skin time to heal.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Kate's immaculate, understated nails were the work of manicurist Marina Sandoval. She used a combination of Bourjouis' So Laque Nail Enamel in Rose Lounge, and Essie Nail Polish in Allure to ensure her hands were picture-perfect for the close-ups of her engagement and wedding rings.

In comparison, brides before and after Kate ditched their own makeup bag in favour of professional help. Princess Diana's makeup artist Barbara Daly added a touch of eyeliner to highlight her blue eyes, Meghan opted for a natural beauty look with her natural freckles shining through, courtesy of Daniel Martin, and both Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie enlisted the help of Hannah Martin of Bobbi Brown. She gave Eugenie English-rose style makeup with rosy cheeks and bronze eyeshadow, and Zara a natural glow with brown eyeliner and mascara.

