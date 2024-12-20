King Charles twinned with TWO royals at Palace lunch - see photos

Many members of the royal family appeared to be on the same fashion page when selecting their outfits for King Charles's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

© Getty The King arrived alongside his private secretary Sir Clive Alderton

King Charles, George Windsor and Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick, all donned the same blue tie detailed with the Greek flag for the occasion. The King's choice of accessory is unsurprising given his Greek heritage.

Charles's father, the late Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was born in Corfu as a prince of Greece.

© Getty Images The Earl of St Andrews arrived at King Charles III's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace

The King has sported the printed tie on numerous occasions in the past, including at Horse Guards Parade during his South Korean state visit, as well as during periods when news stories about Greece dominated the headlines.

However, the accessory raised a few eyebrows when Charles sported it for his speech to Cop28 alongside Rishi Sunak last year due to the diplomatic disagreements over the Parthenon sculptures.

The embellished tie was sourced from Pagoni Maison des Cravates, an upmarket boutique in Kolonaki, Athens.

© WireImage Edward Windsor donned the same tie

It seems Charles's homage to his heritage through his fashion has caught on with the rest of the family since the Earl of St Andrews and his son Edward Windsor arrived together sporting the same accessory. The pair were joined by Lady Marina and Lady Amelia Windsor who stunned in chic, simple garments.

King Charles's pre-Christmas lunch

Also in attendance for the pre-Christmas lunch were The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor and Lady Gabriella Kingston. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, were absent.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh wore polka dots

Despite Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's absence, their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, attended to usher in the festivities. Beatrice opted for a simple black coat and wore her locks down in loose waves, while Eugenie paired a wool coat with an effortless updo that revealed her diamond encrusted drop earrings that glistened beneath.

© Getty Princess Eugenie oozed chic for the festive occasion

The gathering marked the first time in his reign that Charles has hosted the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. Queen Camilla arrived separately and donned a burgundy dress with a luxurious chunky pearl necklace.