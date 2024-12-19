King Charles looks cheerful as he hosts pre-Christmas lunch with Duchess Sophie and Lady Gabriella Kingston

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor and Lady Gabriella Kingston were among the royals to descend upon Buckingham Palace for the King's pre-Christmas lunch on Thursday.

But noticeable absentees were the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

HELLO! understands that Prince William and Kate are already in Norfolk, as they always planned to be, following the children breaking up from school.

They look forward to spending time with the family, as usual in Sandringham over Christmas.

WATCH: Inside the royals' Christmas at Sandringham

Earlier this week, the Duke of York pulled out of the lunch as he continues to be dogged by his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

Prince Andrew decided not to attend the gathering after speaking to his ex-wife and close friend Sarah, Duchess of York, according to a source.

It marked the first time in his reign that Charles has hosted the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

In 2022 and 2023, the monarch staged the event at Windsor Castle, but wider members of the family arrived en masse at Buckingham Palace in their cars, much to the delight of surprised tourists.

See who else got an invite to the festive luncheon…

1/ 7 © Getty Host with the most The King arrived to host his Christmas lunch at the palace, alongside his private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton.



2/ 7 © Getty Queen Camilla The Queen arrived separately to her husband, waving as her car whisked her through the gates of the palace. Camilla, 77, donned a berry-hued dress with a pearl necklace.

3/ 7 © Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh The King's younger brother, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, smiled as they arrived by car at the palace.



4/ 7 © Getty Sophie's outfit The Duchess of Edinburgh looked elegant in a navy and white polka dot ensemble with a cream coat.

5/ 7 © James Whatling The Windsors Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor were pictured arriving with Lady Gabriella Kingston. Lord Frederick and Lady Gabriella are the children of the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Lady Gabriella was dressed in a high-necked coat and gold chunky earrings. She was last seen publicly at the Princess of Wales's Christmas carol service on 6 December. The British writer sadly and unexpectedly lost her husband, Thomas Kingston, earlier this year. The financier died aged 45 from a "catastrophic head injury" and a gun was found near his body at his parents' home in the Cotswolds, on 25 February.

6/ 7 © James Whatling Lady Frederick Windsor Sophie looked festive in a green velvet dress with pearl earrings. The actress, who shares two daughters with Lord Frederick Windsor, is known for her roles in Peep Show and Sanditon.

7/ 7 © James Whatling Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma is a longtime friend of the royal family, and was particularly close to the late Queen and Prince Philip.



LISTEN: Behind-the-scenes at Kate's carol concert