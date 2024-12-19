Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles looks cheerful as he hosts pre-Christmas lunch with Duchess Sophie and Lady Gabriella Kingston
Subscribe
King Charles looks cheerful as he hosts pre-Christmas lunch with Duchess Sophie and Lady Gabriella Kingston
The King hosted his Christmas lunch for his family© Getty

King Charles looks cheerful as he hosts pre-Christmas lunch with Duchess Sophie and Lady Gabriella Kingston

The monarch played host at Buckingham Palace

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
8 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor and Lady Gabriella Kingston were among the royals to descend upon Buckingham Palace for the King's pre-Christmas lunch on Thursday.

But noticeable absentees were the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

HELLO! understands that Prince William and Kate are already in Norfolk, as they always planned to be, following the children breaking up from school. 

They look forward to spending time with the family, as usual in Sandringham over Christmas. 

WATCH: Inside the royals' Christmas at Sandringham

Earlier this week, the Duke of York pulled out of the lunch as he continues to be dogged by his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

Prince Andrew decided not to attend the gathering after speaking to his ex-wife and close friend Sarah, Duchess of York, according to a source.

It marked the first time in his reign that Charles has hosted the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

In 2022 and 2023, the monarch staged the event at Windsor Castle, but wider members of the family arrived en masse at Buckingham Palace in their cars, much to the delight of surprised tourists.

See who else got an invite to the festive luncheon…

1/7

The King arrived alongside his private secretary Sir Clive Alderton© Getty

Host with the most

The King arrived to host his Christmas lunch at the palace, alongside his private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton.


2/7

Queen waving at King's Christmas lunch 2024© Getty

Queen Camilla

The Queen arrived separately to her husband, waving as her car whisked her through the gates of the palace. 

Camilla, 77, donned a berry-hued dress with a pearl necklace. 

3/7

Edward and Sophie arriving at the King's lunch © Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

The King's younger brother, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, smiled as they arrived by car at the palace. 


4/7

Duchess Sophie wearing polka dots and cream coat© Getty

Sophie's outfit

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked elegant in a navy and white polka dot ensemble with a cream coat. 

5/7

Lady Gabriella joined her brother and sister-in-law© James Whatling

The Windsors

Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor were pictured arriving with Lady Gabriella Kingston.

Lord Frederick and Lady Gabriella are the children of the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Lady Gabriella was dressed in a high-necked coat and gold chunky earrings. 

She was last seen publicly at the Princess of Wales's Christmas carol service on 6 December.

The British writer sadly and unexpectedly lost her husband, Thomas Kingston, earlier this year. 

The financier died aged 45 from a "catastrophic head injury" and a gun was found near his body at his parents' home in the Cotswolds, on 25 February.

6/7

Lady Frederick Windsor wowed in green velvet© James Whatling

Lady Frederick Windsor

Sophie looked festive in a green velvet dress with pearl earrings.

The actress, who shares two daughters with Lord Frederick Windsor, is known for her roles in Peep Show and Sanditon.

7/7

Penelope Knatchbull© James Whatling

Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma is a longtime friend of the royal family, and was particularly close to the late Queen and Prince Philip. 

LISTEN: Behind-the-scenes at Kate's carol concert

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

COMING UP...

  • Quiz of the year
  • The most extravagant royal Christmas ever

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More