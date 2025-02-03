Princess Beatrice's new baby daughter’s £225 first outfit revealed

Princess Beatrice announced the arrival of her second child last week and we are so excited for her and her family! The royal, who is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, shared the news via Buckingham Palace, who announced the birth online with the cutest picture.

The royal baby arrived on 22 January at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

© Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on January 22

In Athena's first sweet snap, the baby can be seen snuggled up in a delightful white babygrow and wrapped in the prettiest cashmere blanket, which was from high-end childrenswear brand, Marie Chantal, and adorned with angel wings.

Athena was wrapped in the Marie Chantal Angel Wing Cashmere Blanket

What an outfit! The £225 staple is known as the 'Angel Wing cashmere blanket' and is designed in a rosy pink. The website says of the style: "Makes a delightful gift for a newborn or a new mama! This makes for the perfect addition to your new baby's pram. Made from the softest pink cashmere, this beautiful blanket features an all over Angel Wing pointelle motif."

It's interesting that Princess Eugenie's older sister chose this brand; after all, it does have a deep royal connection. It was founded in 2000 by Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece.

© Getty Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece designed the blanket as part of her fashion label

The luxury brand is known for its iconic Angel Wings which features on lots of designs - from babygrows to bonnets.

The royal announcement

Buckingham Palace said of Athena's arrival: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

"The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo have been married for almost five years

Proud husband and now father of three Edoardo, 41, shared a loving tribute to his wife, posting on Instagram: "Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her."

How wonderful!