Princess Beatrice is a vision in bump-skimming dress and skyscraper heels

Princess Beatrice looked like a festive dream on Friday night when she stepped out with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son Wolfie as a guest at the Princess of Wales' 'Together at Christmas' carol service.

Prince William's cousin, 36, arrived at Westminster Abbey in a gorgeous burgundy dress with a delicate floral print and a floaty midi skirt that skimmed over her blossoming baby bump.

© Chris Jackson, Getty The royal's dress in the colour of the season was teamed with a red bag and a plum-coloured jacket layered over her shoulders to keep the cool air at bay. For shoes, the expectant mother opted for velvet pointed-toe heels which complemented her tonal ensemble effortlessly.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter wore her lovely auburn locks in tumbling curls that fell past her shoulders and her makeup look featured long lashes and a soft berry lipstick.

Princess Beatrice's Christmas wardrobe © Getty Princess Beatrice wore a camel coat in 2021 Princess Beatrice has attended Kate's carol service since its first year in 2021 to pay tribute to those who supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Princess wore a gingerbread-hued collarless coat dress from The Fold with a pair of midnight blue velvet platform heels by Jimmy Choo and a deep red croc print 'Hat Box' bag by Aspinal of London.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Beatrice wore a fabulous trench coat in 2022 In 2022, Beatrice was so chic in a white and grey tartan trench coat by Temperley worn done up and teamed with sock boots and a black clutch.

© Getty Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi joined Princess Beatrice last year Last year's service called for a dress and the mother of one opted for a tartan number by Beulah London with a belted waist and Mandarin collar.

© Samir Hussein Beatrice chose an understated navy look last year The Princess previously commanded attention when she stepped out on Christmas Day alongside all her royal family members for the church service at Sandringham. Last year, Beatrice arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church wearing a navy belted coat with a statement floral headband in the same hue.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo walk with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022 DISCOVER: Princess Beatrice's ultra-chic maternity wardrobe is a mother-to-be’s dream In 2022, Beatrice oozed luxury in a green coat with furry cuffs and collar, and a loud floral hat.