Pregnant Princess Beatrice is a vision in bump-skimming dress and skyscraper heels
Princess Beatrice in a red and black dress© Richard Young/Shutterstock

Princess Beatrice is a vision in bump-skimming dress and skyscraper heels

Prince William's cousin attended the Princess of Wales' 'Together at Christmas' carol service

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice looked like a festive dream on Friday night when she stepped out with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son Wolfie as a guest at the Princess of Wales' 'Together at Christmas' carol service.

Prince William's cousin, 36, arrived at Westminster Abbey in a gorgeous burgundy dress with a delicate floral print and a floaty midi skirt that skimmed over her blossoming baby bump. 

WATCH: Princess Kate Looks Festive In Red As She Arrives For Christmas Carol Service
Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice of York, Christopher Woolf and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 06, 2024 in London, England© Chris Jackson, Getty

The royal's dress in the colour of the season was teamed with a red bag and a plum-coloured jacket layered over her shoulders to keep the cool air at bay.

For shoes, the expectant mother opted for velvet pointed-toe heels which complemented her tonal ensemble effortlessly.

Princess Beatrice in a red dress holding hands with Edoardo© James Veysey/Shutterstock

Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter wore her lovely auburn locks in tumbling curls that fell past her shoulders and her makeup look featured long lashes and a soft berry lipstick.

Princess Beatrice's Christmas wardrobe

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attends the "Together at Christmas" community carol service on December 08, 2021 in London, England.© Getty
Princess Beatrice wore a camel coat in 2021

Princess Beatrice has attended Kate's carol service since its first year in 2021 to pay tribute to those who supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Princess wore a gingerbread-hued collarless coat dress from The Fold with a pair of midnight blue velvet platform heels by Jimmy Choo and a deep red croc print 'Hat Box' bag by Aspinal of London.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. Spearheaded by Catherine, Princess of Wales and supported by The Royal Foundation, this year's carol service is dedicated to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated throughout her life. © Max Mumby/Indigo
Princess Beatrice wore a fabulous trench coat in 2022

In 2022, Beatrice was so chic in a white and grey tartan trench coat by Temperley worn done up and teamed with sock boots and a black clutch.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice attend The 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in 2023. Beatrice is wearing a tartan dress by Beulah London© Getty
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi joined Princess Beatrice last year

Last year's service called for a dress and the mother of one opted for a tartan number by Beulah London with a belted waist and Mandarin collar.

A photo of Edoardo and Beatrice wearing dark colours© Samir Hussein
Beatrice chose an understated navy look last year

The Princess previously commanded attention when she stepped out on Christmas Day alongside all her royal family members for the church service at Sandringham. 

Last year, Beatrice arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church wearing a navy belted coat with a statement floral headband in the same hue.

Beatrice and Edoardo walk with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022© Getty
Beatrice and Edoardo walk with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022

DISCOVER: Princess Beatrice's ultra-chic maternity wardrobe is a mother-to-be’s dream 

In 2022, Beatrice oozed luxury in a green coat with furry cuffs and collar, and a loud floral hat.

