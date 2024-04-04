7 times Princess Beatrice proved she has the best hair in the royal family

Princess Beatrice's enviably sleek auburn hair has developed a serious reputation for being the ultimate 'hair goals', and with the royal's winning streak of immaculate appearances in recent years, it's easy to see why.

When Princess Beatrice's society stylist, Olivia Buckingham, entered the royal's life five years ago, royal style watchers noticed a visible change in Beatrice's flair for fashion.

From fabulous florals to luxury brands and head-turning tailoring, Buckingham has been responsible for Princess Beatrice's most noteworthy sartorial era - but style doesn't end with clothes.

WATCH: 100 years of royal hairstyles through the decades

The wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has also been seen experimenting with several different hairstyles over the years, not shying away from dramatic transformations in length and ultra-glamorous Hollywood curls that challenge the royal status quo of conservative dressing.

© Getty Princess Beatrice's hair has become a talking point amongst royal fans

While royal fans have debated whether the Princess of Wales has worn hair extensions for years, Princess Beatrice appears to be far less discreet about her ever-changing hairstyles. And we're totally here for her high glamour era.

Here, see all the times Princess Beatrice switched up her hairstyle and gave Rapunzel a run for her money.

The waist-length ponytail © Getty On what was no doubt one of the most sombre and difficult days of her life, the funeral of her grandfather, Prince Philip, was an exceptionally good hair day for Princess Beatrice. Dressed in all black, the royal swept her hair into a neat, low ponytail and perched a bow-adorned black pillbox hat on her head. Either Princess Beatrice's beautiful auburn hair grew several inches overnight, or she added a weft of clip-in extensions to accentuate her Rapunzel-like ponytail on the day, which swished all the way to her waist in Hollywood-esque waves.

Princess Beatrice's tumbling funeral curls © Getty At the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal once again appeared to accentuate her natural locks with added extensions, adding several inches of length and significant thickness to her beautiful mane. Princess Beatrice wore her hair in romantic curls for the sombre day, recycling the same hat she wore to her grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.



The Disney Princess braid © Oliver Dixon/Shutterstock Royal Ascot is the perfect opportunity to showcase marvellous millinery and exceptional dressing - and Princess Beatrice is yet to fall short in either category on the prestigious race day. On day four of racing's most glamorous event in 2023, all eyes were on Beatrice's Disney Princess-inspired hairstyle, which consisted of a deconstructed French braid elevated with tumbling curls that coiled round the plait like ribbons.



The natural up-do © Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Princess Beatrice was among the attendees on the glittering guestlist for 2023 Art of Wishes Gala in 2023, which brought together gallerists, art lovers, Make-A-Wish supporters and artists to support and raise money for the charity. The royal looked effortlessly chic in a powder-blue lace dress, sweeping her hair into a neat, low ponytail. Even if the royal does wear extensions, she chose to go au naturel for this occasion, letting her golden hair fall in delicate curls around her face.

Princess Beatrice's beautiful burgundy headband © Getty The royal had another wow-worthy hair moment at the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. A beauty in burgundy, Princess Beatrice beguiled in a striking merlot-hued headband embellished with a delicate veil, letting her seriously thick fiery curls fall down her back.



The Royal Ascot ponytail © Getty Princess Beatrice proved her penchant for a ponytail at Royal Ascot in 2023, turning heads with her perfectly-coiled, multi-inch pony worn on the first day of the prestigious horse racing event.

