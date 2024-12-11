Princess Beatrice's £400 disguised maternity dress is a pregnant woman's dream

Princess Beatrice has been rocking elite maternity style throughout her second pregnancy and we are in awe of all the outfits she has been seen in publicly so far.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice looked stunning at the "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

We last saw the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew last week as she stepped out with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son Wolfie as a guest at the Princess of Wales' 'Together at Christmas' carol service.

WATCH: Princess Kate looks festive in red as she arrives for Christmas Carol service

The cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry braved the cold, sporting a gorgeous burgundy dress with a delicate floral print and a floaty midi skirt which gently skimmed over her growing baby bump. She teamed it with a wine-coloured dress coat and heels.

© Getty Images We loved Beatrice's dress

The dress came from one of her favourite labels, ME+EM, is known as the 'Silk Scattered Floral Print Midi Dress' in 'Rum Raisin' and it's such a stunning number. All sizes are currently in stock and it costs £416.

Princess Beatrice wore this beautful dress by ME+EM

Beatrice clearly loves the style of the incredible number as she also wore it last month, but in black! The 36-year-old went to the opening of her husband's gallery, Banda, and sported the same style.

The royal featured on the brand's Instagram account, showing pictures of the glamorous bash, which was held at Wild By Tart in Belgravia.

It's easy to see why the redhead royal loves this frock. Not only is it made in a draped fabric, which flatters a growing bump, but it also could be worn again after she's given birth; due to the classic cut of the style.

© Getty Beatrice at an event last month rocking a Rebecca Vallance dress

The website says of the fancy number, which was adorned in an eye-catching feather print: "Effortlessly flattering, this maxi dress is made from pure silk with a naturally breathable, fluid drape. Intelligent design features include functional pockets and ruching across the waist for a defined fit."

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second baby, due in 2025

Beatrice and husband Edoardo married in 2020 and welcomed their first child together – daughter Sienna – back in 2021. Edoardo, 40, is already a doting dad to son Christopher 'Wolfie' whom he shares with his ex, Dara Huang.