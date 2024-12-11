Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice's £400 disguised maternity dress is a pregnant woman's dream
Princess Beatrice attends the annual Serpentine Galley Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery on July 1, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)© Stuart C. Wilson

Princess Eugenie's older sister is glowing in her second pregnancy

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice has been rocking elite maternity style throughout her second pregnancy and we are in awe of all the outfits she has been seen in publicly so far.

Princess Beatrice of York was joined at the service by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and stepson Wolfie© Getty Images
Princess Beatrice looked stunning at the "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

We last saw the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew last week as she stepped out with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son Wolfie as a guest at the Princess of Wales' 'Together at Christmas' carol service.

The cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry braved the cold, sporting a gorgeous burgundy dress with a delicate floral print and a floaty midi skirt which gently skimmed over her growing baby bump. She teamed it with a wine-coloured dress coat and heels.

family walking to carol concert© Getty Images
We loved Beatrice's dress

The dress came from one of her favourite labels, ME+EM, is known as the 'Silk Scattered Floral Print Midi Dress' in 'Rum Raisin' and it's such a stunning number. All sizes are currently in stock and it costs £416.

Princess Beatrice wore this beautful dress by ME+EM
Princess Beatrice wore this beautful dress by ME+EM

Beatrice clearly loves the style of the incredible number as she also wore it last month, but in black! The 36-year-old went to the opening of her husband's gallery, Banda, and sported the same style.

The royal featured on the brand's Instagram account, showing pictures of the glamorous bash, which was held at Wild By Tart in Belgravia.

It's easy to see why the redhead royal loves this frock. Not only is it made in a draped fabric, which flatters a growing bump, but it also could be worn again after she's given birth; due to the classic cut of the style.

Princess Beatrice in a black dress with sparkly bows at the front posing with a friend in a burgundy sequin dress© Getty
Beatrice at an event last month rocking a Rebecca Vallance dress

The website says of the fancy number, which was adorned in an eye-catching feather print: "Effortlessly flattering, this maxi dress is made from pure silk with a naturally breathable, fluid drape. Intelligent design features include functional pockets and ruching across the waist for a defined fit."

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. Spearheaded by Catherine, Princess of Wales and supported by The Royal Foundation, this year's carol service is dedicated to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated throughout her life. © Getty
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second baby, due in 2025

Beatrice and husband Edoardo married in 2020 and welcomed their first child together – daughter Sienna – back in 2021. Edoardo, 40, is already a doting dad to son Christopher 'Wolfie' whom he shares with his ex, Dara Huang.

