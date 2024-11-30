Why 'timeless' Princess of Beatrice is the unofficial Queen of Christmas

As monarch, King Charles is in charge of hosting duties when it comes to the royal Christmas, while Princess Kate always comes to mind in the festive season due to her annual carol concert. However, we think Princess Beatrice is the real Queen of Christmas thanks to her inimitable festive style.
While the 36-year-old flies under the radar during the winter season due to her family members being front and centre, the expectant mother is unrivalled when it comes to her Christmas wardrobe.
Whether she's attending the Christmas Day church service, supporting her cousin Prince William's wife at her carol service, or simply enjoying a festive night out, Princess Beatrice always nails the fashion brief, adorning her outfits with bows and sequins, velvet and tartan.
"The perfect festive outfit must have sequins, preferably head to toe on a jumpsuit or dress, paired with some over-the-top shoes and a faux fur jacket to complete the look," says stylist Sian Clarke on the recipe for the perfect festive outfit. "If sequins are too much, a metallic blouse paired with a leather pair of trousers would be my next go to."
On Princess Beatrice's festive fabric of choice, velvet, Sian adds: "Velvet is a timeless Christmas look because it oozes luxury and is effortlessly elegant. The texture of the fabric is so smooth on the skin and it drapes beautifully on the body. The shine velvet gives off is the perfect finishing touch to an iconic festive look."
You may also like
Princess Beatrice has been acing festive fashion since childhood – read on to revisit her best Christmas looks over the years while we wait to see what December 2024 brings from the Queen of Christmas
Festive flair
Clearly a fan of bows and velvet from a young age, Princess Beatrice looked picture-perfect for a night at the carols with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, in 1994.
Twinning with Princess Eugenie
When they were young, the York sisters were frequently dressed in matching outfits and this 1995 look ticks all the festive boxes.
Velvet, tartan, sparkly tights and shiny patent shoes make the perfect ensemble, finished off with novelty crowns for the little Princesses.
For King Charles' first year hosting Christmas Day, Princess Beatrice pulled out all the stops with her 2022 December 25th ensemble featuring an ultra-fluffy dark green coat.
Tartan and velvet
2023 might have been Princess Beatrice's best festive look to date, comprising an elegant tartan coat dress paired with velvet shoes and a red lip. What more could one want from a Christmas ensemble?
Tartan and velvet
2023 might have been Princess Beatrice's best festive look to date, comprising an elegant tartan coat dress paired with velvet shoes and a red lip. What more could one want from a Christmas ensemble?
Sequin bows
We're only just entering the festive season, but Princess Beatrice already proved that she's ready for the holidays, donning a tight-fitting black dress complete with sparkling bows for a night out in London. We can't wait to see what she wears next!
LISTEN: To the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with the royals – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.