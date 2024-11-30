Why 'timeless' Princess of Beatrice is the unofficial Queen of Christmas

As monarch, King Charles is in charge of hosting duties when it comes to the royal Christmas, while Princess Kate always comes to mind in the festive season due to her annual carol concert. However, we think Princess Beatrice is the real Queen of Christmas thanks to her inimitable festive style.

While the 36-year-old flies under the radar during the winter season due to her family members being front and centre, the expectant mother is unrivalled when it comes to her Christmas wardrobe.

Whether she's attending the Christmas Day church service, supporting her cousin Prince William's wife at her carol service, or simply enjoying a festive night out, Princess Beatrice always nails the fashion brief, adorning her outfits with bows and sequins, velvet and tartan.

© Getty Princess Beatrice is Queen of Christmas

"The perfect festive outfit must have sequins, preferably head to toe on a jumpsuit or dress, paired with some over-the-top shoes and a faux fur jacket to complete the look," says stylist Sian Clarke on the recipe for the perfect festive outfit. "If sequins are too much, a metallic blouse paired with a leather pair of trousers would be my next go to."

On Princess Beatrice's festive fabric of choice, velvet, Sian adds: "Velvet is a timeless Christmas look because it oozes luxury and is effortlessly elegant. The texture of the fabric is so smooth on the skin and it drapes beautifully on the body. The shine velvet gives off is the perfect finishing touch to an iconic festive look."

Princess Beatrice has been acing festive fashion since childhood – read on to revisit her best Christmas looks over the years while we wait to see what December 2024 brings from the Queen of Christmas

© Getty Festive flair Clearly a fan of bows and velvet from a young age, Princess Beatrice looked picture-perfect for a night at the carols with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, in 1994.





© Getty Twinning with Princess Eugenie When they were young, the York sisters were frequently dressed in matching outfits and this 1995 look ticks all the festive boxes. Velvet, tartan, sparkly tights and shiny patent shoes make the perfect ensemble, finished off with novelty crowns for the little Princesses.

© Getty Christmas with the Queen Princess Beatrice and her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, were extremely close, with Beatrice even borrowing her wedding dress from the late Queen. For their family trip to church at Christmas in 2008, Princess Beatrice slipped into her favourite shoe style – patent black, this time adorned with statement-making bows.



© Getty Bow-tiful Proving her love of bows and sequins, Princess Beatrice wore this sparkling number in November 2018. Tumbling curls make for the perfect accessory.



© Getty Head-to-toe velvet For a 2019 outing, Princess Beatrice dressed head-to-toe in velvet with an outfit comprising velvet platforms and a burgundy velvet dress.



© Getty Velvet headband Nobody wears a headband quite as well as Princess Beatrice, as proved during her 2021 attendance at Princess Kate's Together At Christmas Community Carol Service.



© Getty Velvet shoes We couldn't include Princess Beatrice's 2021 Carol Service look without drawing attention to her towering velvet heels – perfection! LOOK: 15 photos of royal ladies looking glamorous in velvet



© Getty Fluffy cuffs For King Charles' first year hosting Christmas Day, Princess Beatrice pulled out all the stops with her 2022 December 25th ensemble featuring an ultra-fluffy dark green coat.



© Getty Tartan and velvet 2023 might have been Princess Beatrice's best festive look to date, comprising an elegant tartan coat dress paired with velvet shoes and a red lip. What more could one want from a Christmas ensemble?



© Getty Sequin bows We're only just entering the festive season, but Princess Beatrice already proved that she's ready for the holidays, donning a tight-fitting black dress complete with sparkling bows for a night out in London. We can't wait to see what she wears next!



