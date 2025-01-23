Duchess Sophie's rarely-worn £80k ring is identical to Meghan Markle's – unearthed photos

The Duchess of Edinburgh has worn a number of dazzling jewels during her time as a senior working royal but there is a certain ring that she rarely dons in public that may look familiar to royal fans.

Duchess Sophie, 60, wore the rarely-seen aquamarine ring to Royal Ascot in 2018 and again to the event in 2023. The jewel is strikingly similar to the Duchess of Sussex's aquamarine ring which she inherited from the collection of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana upon her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.

Get the lowdown on the near-identical pieces of jewellery with the help of Maxwell Stone, creative director of Steven Stone.

© Getty Sophie's ring in detail The Duchess' cocktail ring features a stunning 20-carat cushion-cut aquamarine and is set in high-quality platinum, Maxwell says. "Aquamarines and other light blue gemstones have become signature elements of the Duchess of Edinburgh's jewellery collection, with one of her most memorable appearances being at Princess Madeleine of Sweden's wedding in 2013," the jewellery expert says.

© Getty "On that occasion, she stunned in a £1 million tiara featuring five captivating aquamarines. The ring in question, believed to be from Collins and Sons, boasts a remarkable 20-carat aquamarine.



© Getty He estimates her aquamarine ring to be worth £80,000.



© Getty Meghan's ring in focus Meghan first wore her beautiful aquamarine ring to her wedding reception at St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle. Though it rarely leaves her jewellery box, the former Suits actress did don her heirloom jewel to the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City.

© Getty "Meghan's ring features a huge emerald-cut aquamarine, flanked by two small solitaire diamonds," Maxwell explains.

© Getty "Set in 24-carat yellow gold, the ring was only worn by the late Princess of Wales on two occasions before her tragic passing. While it's no doubt priceless, if it were available to buy, it would be worth around £85,000 – closely mirroring the value of Sophie's exquisite piece."

© Getty Sophie's engagement ring It is the Duchess of Edinburgh's engagement ring that appears most often during public engagements. Her hand was photographed earlier this week as she experienced an iSandBox during a visit to Treloar's School and College, a specialist education centre for young disabled people.

© Getty DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie's missing £105k engagement ring went unnoticed for weeks The diamond ring was made by British royal jeweller Garrard. It features a two-carat central oval diamond flanked by two smaller, heart-shaped diamonds and is set on a Welsh gold band.

