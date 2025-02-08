The Duchess of Edinburgh oozed elegance on Thursday as she stepped out to review the annual attestation parade at the British Gurkha Camp on day four of her and Prince Edward's official tour of Nepal.

Duchess Sophie, 60, sculpted her figure in the gorgeous Zimmerman 'Halliday Ruffled Floral-Print Linen Midi Dress' which retails for £895 and features a flattering fit and flare silhouette – an unexpected choice for the royal who defaults to A-line cuts.

© Getty The royal's cinched dress was paired with heeled wedges and popped a single-breasted off-white blazer over her shoulders. Her sandy blonde hair was swept into a half updo to showcase her Guilia Barela earrings that matched her simple pendant necklace.



© Getty Sheer glamour Just the day before Sophie embraced her love of florals as she headed out in an unexpectedly sheer skirt. The duchess spoke to members of the Queen Elizabeth II Gurkhas on a visit to the Gurkha Welfare Trust Welfare Centre in Pokhara wearing the 'Lighburst' skirt from Zimmerman which was covered in poppies.

© Getty It was styled with a white blouse and the same fitted blazer from Chloe. For accessories, Sophie braved the sunlight in a pair of shades by Stella McCartney and popped on a sweet 'Love the Life' quote pendant by Cassandra Goad.



© Getty Images Finishing the look was an unexpected pair of flats – the 'Valencia' slip-on espadrilles by Toms. It seems that Edward's wife threw out the royal rule book as the late Queen was thought to disapprove of wedged shoes.



© Getty Despite this, Sophie also wore her Toms kicks with pride as she and Edward visited the Living Mountain Lab at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development earlier in the day.



© Getty Gorgeous in green On 5 February, Sophie showcased her love of Zimmerman by choosing the brand's 'Ottie' dress for an evening reception focused on youth at the British Ambassador’s residence in Kathmandu.

© Getty DISCOVER: Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's rare PDA on royal tour - see photos The £795 paisley print dress was styled with her 'Valenciana' espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers and simple blue drop earrings.