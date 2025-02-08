Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie could be a mermaid in unexpected fit and flare dress
Duchess Sophie could be a mermaid in unexpected fit and flare dress
Sophie in printed scarf in front of trees© Getty

Duchess Sophie could be a mermaid in unexpected fit and flare dress

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked lovely on day four of the royal tour of Nepal

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh oozed elegance on Thursday as she stepped out to review the annual attestation parade at the British Gurkha Camp on day four of her and Prince Edward's official tour of Nepal. 

Duchess Sophie, 60, sculpted her figure in the gorgeous Zimmerman 'Halliday Ruffled Floral-Print Linen Midi Dress' which retails for £895 and features a flattering fit and flare silhouette – an unexpected choice for the royal who defaults to A-line cuts.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, reviewing soldiers in floral dress© Getty

The royal's cinched dress was paired with heeled wedges and popped a single-breasted off-white blazer over her shoulders.

Sophie in floral dress with blazer on shoulders© Getty

The royal's cinched dress was paired with heeled wedges and popped a single-breasted off-white blazer over her shoulders. Her sandy blonde hair was swept into a half updo to showcase her Guilia Barela earrings that matched her simple pendant necklace.  

Sophie and Prince Edward walking with floral garlands round necks© Getty

Sheer glamour

Just the day before Sophie embraced her love of florals as she headed out in an unexpectedly sheer skirt. The duchess spoke to members of the Queen Elizabeth II Gurkhas on a visit to the Gurkha Welfare Trust Welfare Centre in Pokhara wearing the 'Lighburst' skirt from Zimmerman which was covered in poppies.

Sophie in floral skirt walking with nepalese man© Getty

It was styled with a white blouse and the same fitted blazer from Chloe. For accessories, Sophie braved the sunlight in a pair of shades by Stella McCartney and popped on a sweet 'Love the Life' quote pendant by Cassandra Goad.  

© Getty Images

Finishing the look was an unexpected pair of flats – the 'Valencia' slip-on espadrilles by Toms. It seems that Edward's wife threw out the royal rule book as the late Queen was thought to disapprove of wedged shoes.

Sophie and Prince Edward walk through woodland© Getty

Despite this, Sophie also wore her Toms kicks with pride as she and Edward visited the Living Mountain Lab at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development earlier in the day.

Sophie in paisley dress and Prince Edward in suit © Getty

Gorgeous in green

On 5 February, Sophie showcased her love of Zimmerman by choosing the brand's 'Ottie' dress for an evening reception focused on youth at the British Ambassador’s residence in Kathmandu.

Sophie in printed dress and Prince Edward in suit at night outside© Getty

The £795 paisley print dress was styled with her 'Valenciana' espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers and simple blue drop earrings.

