Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's rare PDA on royal tour - see photos

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were pictured holding hands as they continued their official visit to Nepal on Thursday.

Prince Edward and Sophie toured the Godawari National Botanic Garden on the second day of their official royal tour of the Himalayan nation.

And as they made their way down a flight of stone stairs in the garden, the Duke affectionately held his wife's hand in a rare display of public affection.

The couple, who have been married for over 25 years, also exchanged jokes as Edward planted a magnolia tree, metres away from a pair planted by the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh in 1986.

Sophie encouraged her husband as he picked up a spade and filled in the hole for the new tree, saying: "Keep going, darling."

The pair both laughed as Edward said: "That's the best bit of exercise I've had in ages."

© Getty Images Edward and Sophie held hands as they walked down the steps

As they toured the site the royals heard about the climate challenges facing Nepal and the Hindu Kush Himalaya.

ICIMOD scientists showed the couple how they are developing technologies for climate-resilient agriculture, sustainable land and water that can be applied in the region.

© Getty Images Sophie looked lovely in a white and red floral dress

The Duke and Duchess also met the seven finalists of the UK-funded Hindu Kush Himalaya Innovation Challenge for Entrepreneurs.

The purpose of the couple's six-day visit to Nepal is to celebrate the South Asian country’s close ties with the UK.

© Getty Images Edward and Sophie exchanged jokes during the tree-planting

On Wednesday, Sophie spoke to survivors of trafficking and gender-based violence at Maiti Nepal, while Edward met young Nepalis taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award before going to the Unesco World Heritage Site in Bhaktapur.

At the start of their visit, the Edinburghs were welcomed to the country by His Excellency Ram Chandra Paudel, President of Nepal, at the Presidential Palace.

© Getty The Duchess wowed in a floral Mary Katrantzou number at the Presidential Palace

Sophie has wowed in a number of bright and floral dresses on the tour, including ensembles from Mary Katrantzou, Etro and Zimmermann.

