Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle just copied Princess Kate and Princess Diana's Sloane look and now we can't unsee it
Subscribe
Meghan Markle just copied Princess Kate and Princess Diana's Sloane look and now we can't unsee it
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Princess Diana's outfits© Getty

Meghan Markle just copied Princess Kate and Princess Diana's Sloane look and now we can't unsee it

The Duchess of Sussex just twinned with her sister-in-law and late mother-in-law

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Sussex wowed onlookers on the second day of her trip with her husband Prince Harry to Vancouver for the Invictus Games.

The royal couple watched a wheelchair basketball match between the USA and Nigeria and Meghan looked as chic as ever, rocking a delightful blazer by Doen. 

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the wheelchair basketball match between the USA v Nigeria during day one of the 2025 Invictus Games at the Vancouver Convention Centre on February 09, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. © Samir Hussein/WireImage
Meghan Markle at the wheelchair basketball match between the USA v Nigeria wearing her Doen blazer

Her new number from her wardrobe is the 'Duccio Jacket' and costs a cool £748. We love the style because it's a super timeless design - featuring contrasting lapels that have a heritage, Sloane-style feel.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry passionate kiss as they kickstart 2025 Invictus Games

The past season buy is the type of item that one could wear each season and it would never date. The website said of the style when it was released: "Inspired by the sharp suiting styles of the ‘70s, rendered in 100% wool English tweed and fully lined in viscose twill, the double-breasted DÔEN Heirloom Duccio Jacket — a favorite of our co-founders, Margaret and Katherine — features an exaggerated collar with a notched lapel, full-length sleeves, and a tailored silhouette — plus a welt pocket at the breast and flap pockets at the waist. Six faux-leather buttons extend down the front."

We felt like we had seen this particular style on some royals before, and we were right!

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

Back in 2018, on a royal visit to Essex, the Princess of Wales wore a hugely similar style. Kate's blazer cost £625 from Smythe and she teamed it with an all-black outfit, consisting of jeans and a turtleneck jumper, as well as fancy ankle boots.

Kate Middleton visits Coach Core Essex at Basildon Sporting Village on October 30, 2018 in London, England. © Getty Images
Kate wearing a similar blazer in 2018

But Kate and Meghan's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana wore the style first in 1985, on a visit to a hospital. Hers had the same felt lapel and structured shape, and could easily have been worn today. 

Diana, Princess Of Wales Arriving for A Visit To Barnados Children's Charity of Which She Is Patron, on November 8 1984. Her Outfit Was Described As A Teddy Boy Look With Herringbone Coat, Velvet Collar And Bow Tie © Getty Images
Princess Diana wore an almost identical blazer in 1984

It was such a beautiful piece.

Why blazers are style staples

The mighty blazer can be worn with pretty much anything and what's more, it can easily elevate any item you have, giving your overall ensemble an air of quintessential elegance. 

If you are bored of wearing jeans and a T-shirt, adding a blazer will give you a sleek finish. Want to quickly look authoritative in that meeting? Wear a blazer over a dress. Instant classic vibes, zero effort.

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More