Late Queen's cousin Flora Vesterberg copies Meghan Markle in £525 knee-high boots

Winter fashion trends come and go, but one that is set to stay with not one but two royal stamps of approval yesterday was knee-high boots.

Flora Vesterberg (née Ogilvy) took style inspiration from the Duchess of Sussex as she stepped out in Italy. Princess Alexandra of Kent’s granddaughter recycled her ADEAM midnight blue mini skirt with a matching roll-neck jumper and chic black accessories.

Alongside her Prada sunglasses and Aspinal of London croc bag, Flora elevated her look with Russell & Bromley's 'Master' riding boots which cost £525 and were crafted from black calf leather.

With their rounded toe and minimalistic equestrian design, they look remarkably like the £982 Co ones Meghan Markle wore in Vancouver during day three of her Canada trip with Prince Harry. Wrapping up in the cold weather, she wore them with a J.Crew parka jacket in dark walnut.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin Flora's latest appearance comes two weeks after she showcased another pair of stunning boots, these ones in soft Italian suede with an almond-toe design and a heel. She teamed the Margaux NY 'Edie' boot with a Hill House skirt co-ord including a jacket with padded shoulders and a matching mini skirt.

Flora's fashion

© Getty Flora Ogilvy, grandaughter of Princess Alexandra, wore several dresses on her wedding day

The art historian often proves her sartorial prowess – but some of her most notable looks were her wedding celebrations with financier Timothy Vesterberg.

They got married in September 2020 in a private ceremony at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, where Flora wore an Emilia Wickstead dress and bespoke Jimmy Choo heels.

One year later in September 2021, the couple had a marriage blessing at St James’s Palace. The bride swapped her lace Phillipa Lepley bridal gown and Ogilvy Tiara for a pink mini dress at her Claridge's reception.

Royal style secrets

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan Markle revealed she likes to champion lesser-known brands

Meghan admitted that she changed her style choices to champion smaller brands and designers after she realised her global influence, often causing mass sellouts with her looks.

She told The New York Times: "Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting.

"That’s one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do, and that’s simply wearing, like, an earring."

