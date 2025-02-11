Princess Eugenie's son August is uncannily similar to Prince Harry in aviator jacket – photos

Princess Eugenie may live in Portugal thousands of miles from her cousin Prince Harry's Montecito estate, but that hasn't stopped her young son August from bonding with the Duke.

The doting mother-of-two shared a video montage of August's sweetest family moments to mark his fourth birthday on 9 February. The Instagram reel included one clip of the four-year-old celebrating at his birthday party – where he took style inspiration from Harry.

Holding onto a pink helium balloon in the shape of a number four, August looked stylish in a brown aviator jacket complete with a warm shearling collar and embroidered emblems. The American flag and the Tomcat fighter jet were stitched onto one sleeve, and the United States of America Presidential seal and the Air Force Roundel emblem were on either side of the zip.

© Instagram August looked stylish in a jumpsuit and an American aviator jacket

The American jacket could be a nod to Prince Harry's home, where he relocated in 2020. It begs the question: was it a gift from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

Fans may have spotted August's latest look is strikingly similar to a snap of Harry taken in 1988. Aged four, the royal was pictured at his nursery school in Notting Hill wearing striped oversized shorts with a leather-style bomber jacket over the top. Aside from the emblems, the chic coat is just like August's 37 years later!

© UK Press via Getty Images Back in 1988, Prince Harry wore a similar leather jacket

August layered his over a dark brown jumpsuit with tapered ankles and a zip down the front, much like the ones Prince Harry and Prince William wore when they worked in the RAF.

August's birthday

Eugenie shares sons August, four, and Ernest, 22 months, with her husband Jack Brooksbank. She paid tribute to her eldest son on his birthday, describing him as her "angel."

"Happy birthday my darling Augie. 4 today. And what an amazing 4 years," Princess Eugenie began.

"You are so incredibly focused and inquisitive and full of adventure and speed. Can't wait for all our adventures… so many more to come. The Princess signed off the post with: "I love you my boy, my angel."

The other snaps in the reel included one of Eugenie and her son showing off her twinning auburn hair overlooking the mountain range, and August walking hand-in-hand with his little brother in a London park.

Harry and Eugenie's bond

© Getty Harry and Eugenie have shared a close bond since childhood

Prince Harry previously opened up about his close bond with Eugenie and Jack. His cousin was one of the first family members he introduced to his future wife Meghan Markle during a dinner at Nottingham Cottage in 2016.

In an excerpt from his memoir, Spare, released in January, he wrote: "I remember Euge hugging Meg, as if they were sisters. I remember [Harry's friend] Charlie giving me a thumbs-up. I remember thinking: If meeting the rest of my family goes like this, we're home free."

© Netflix Eugenie was among the first royals to meet Prince Harry's then-girlfriend Meghan Markle

He went on to describe Jack as "one of our favourite people" as he discussed the couple's wedding in Windsor in October 2018.

"Euge was getting married, to Jack, and we were deliriously happy for them and for ourselves, selfishly, since Jack was one of our favourite people. Meg and I were supposed to head off on our first official foreign tour as a married couple, but we delayed the departure several days, so we could be at the wedding."

