Late Queen's cousin Flora Vesterberg switches up look in £800 mini skirt and knee-high boots

Princess Alexandra of Kent's granddaughter Flora Vesterberg (nee Ogilvy) ditched her usual modest midi dresses for a more daring contemporary look on Thursday.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, 30, amped up the glamour in a tweed ensemble from Hill House in a rich midnight blue hue with subtle silver thread. Flora's 'Valentina' jacket, which retails for £242, features a structured silhouette with a nipped-in waist, padded shoulders and silver buttons.

She teamed it with the matching high-waisted 'Hallie' mini skirt, which costs £145, showing off her toned legs with knee-high boots from Margaux NY. Known as the 'Edie' boot, the $515 (£414) shoes are made of a soft Italian suede and an almond-toe design.

Flora completed her £800 outfit with delicate jewellery and wore her caramel blonde shoulder-length hair loose with a soft wave at the ends.

"Celebrating our friends @reschio @nenciabolza and their enchanting @rizzolibooks. I've written a new piece for @theblenjournal introducing 'Reschio: The First Thousand Years,'" Flora captioned the Instagram post.

© Getty Flora favours royal-loved brands like Self-Portrait and L.K.Bennett

The art historian, who married financier Timothy Vesterberg in 2020, often favours neural black or white outfits from royal-loved brands such as L.K.Bennett and Self-Portrait.

She tends to keep her accessories similarly elegant and low-key, but she recently opened up about her family link to jewellery designer Jean Schlumberger.

© Nick Harvey/Shutterstock Princess Alexandra's granddaughter often wears modest, neutral outfits

She wrote on Instagram: "I've enjoyed researching Jean Schlumberger. On my first morning, I learned that my great-grandmother HRH Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent had played a key role in the jewellery designer's early career.

"In 1937, the Italian couturier Elsa Schiaparelli had seen her wearing an exquisite pair of Schlumberger's earrings. She subsequently commissioned him to create buttons for her, which resembled fruit and insects.

"Most of his designs were inspired by the natural world and these brooches look incredible alongside the sculptures of the Japanese artist Mariko Kusumoto in our Windows of Wonder exhibition."

DISCOVER: The Princess of Wales stuns in recycled Zara dress and towering heels