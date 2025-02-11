Prince Harry receives controversial gift during visit to Canada - see Meghan's reaction

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off the 2025 Invictus Games on Saturday, but did you see the controversial gift he received?

On Monday, the Duke of Sussex, 40, was presented with a jar of Vegemite by Australian fans, and his doting wife had the sweetest reaction, which you can see in the video below.

After the games-goer presented Harry with the gift, the pair hugged, which was shortly followed by a hug from Meghan, who filmed the moment on her own phone.

This wasn't the first time Harry had been given a present since arriving in Canada.

Derrick presented Harry with special shirts for Archie and Lilibet

On Sunday, the President of the Ghana Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, Derrick Cobbinah, gave Harry a special gift for Archie and Lilibet, presenting him with two Nigerian team shirts with the Prince and Princess’s names on the back.

Captioning a photo of the gesture, Derrick wrote on Instagram: "Proud to present the Team Nigeria kit to the Sussex family!"

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria last year

Team Nigeria, who made their debut at the Games in Düsseldorf in 2023, have an incredibly close connection with the Sussexes and, in particular, Meghan, who, in Germany, told another member of the team, Bobby Ojeh, that she wanted to visit Nigeria with her children, Archie and Lilibet, and her mother, Doria Ragland.

The revelation came after Meghan received her own Nigerian name from the team, "Amira Ngozi Lolo," which means "royal wife."

Bobby added: "Behind every successful man is a woman, and trust me, Meghan has been amazing, contributing to the success story of Invictus," said Bobby. "The sky is the limit, but trust me, they are going to the heavens."

This year, Meghan and Harry's Games have already been a huge success, with a star-studded opening ceremony featuring performances from Coldplay's Chris Martin, Katy Perry, Noah Kahan, and Nelly Furtado.

The sporting event was set up to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

The first tournament took place in London, with subsequent Games held in Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, The Hague, and Düsseldorf.