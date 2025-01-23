Princess Kate rewears accessory from first ever royal tour - and flies under the radar

The Princess of Wales headed out on an under-the-radar outing on Tuesday evening to Finlay & Co, an opticians in London's Notting Hill.

The royal, 43, was seen wearing an understated look featuring a rarely-worn accessory that dates back to Kate's first royal tour. Having married Prince William in April 2011, Kate joined him on a tour of Canada in July of the same year.

She was seen rowing a canoe to Honeymoon Island in Blatchford Lake wearing a khaki slim-fit top and her Aquascutum scarf.

© Getty Catherine wore the scarf on a canoe to Honeymoon Island

For her low-key London outing this week, Kate teamed the 14-year-old scarf with the chic 'Longrun Wool Coat' from Max & Co. The new addition to her wardrobe was worn done-up over the grey 'Martin' wide-leg trousers from Sezane.

She also carried the 'Mini Lytton Crossbody Bag in Ludlow Taupe' for the first time.

Kate's scarf collection

© Getty Princess Kate wore Alexander Mcqueen in Cardiff

It's not the first time the brunette beauty has added a statement scarf to her look. In 2020 she visited Cardiff Castle wearing a longline red coat teamed with a tartan number around her neck.

© Getty Kate Middleton opened The Balfour, Orkney Hospital with Prince William

She switched it up and added a tartan scarf to a tan outfit to officially open The Balfour, Orkney Hospital on day five of the Waleses' week-long visit to Scotland in 2021.

Kate's gorgeous coats

The royal wore another gorgeous coat when she headed out on her first engagement of the year. Kate made a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received preventative chemotherapy treatment last year.

© Getty Kate carried a new custom Asprey London bag to go with her structured coat

She looked pristine for the poignant outing in a Blaze Milano check coat in a burgundy hue. It was styled over a red wine-hued roll-neck sweater and A-line skirt.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla and Princess Kate both opted for green garments

Meanwhile, she looked simply stunning on Christmas Day when she headed to church on the Sandringham estate in a forest green Alexander McQueen coat dressed up with a plaid scarf and matching pillbox hat by Gina Foster.

