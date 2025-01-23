Princess Kate rewears accessory from first ever royal tour - and flies under the radar

The Princess of Wales headed out on an under-the-radar outing on Tuesday evening to Finlay & Co, an opticians in London's Notting Hill.
The royal, 43, was seen wearing an understated look featuring a rarely-worn accessory that dates back to Kate's first royal tour. Having married Prince William in April 2011, Kate joined him on a tour of Canada in July of the same year.
She was seen rowing a canoe to Honeymoon Island in Blatchford Lake wearing a khaki slim-fit top and her Aquascutum scarf.
For her low-key London outing this week, Kate teamed the 14-year-old scarf with the chic 'Longrun Wool Coat' from Max & Co. The new addition to her wardrobe was worn done-up over the grey 'Martin' wide-leg trousers from Sezane.
She also carried the 'Mini Lytton Crossbody Bag in Ludlow Taupe' for the first time.
Kate's scarf collection
It's not the first time the brunette beauty has added a statement scarf to her look. In 2020 she visited Cardiff Castle wearing a longline red coat teamed with a tartan number around her neck.
She switched it up and added a tartan scarf to a tan outfit to officially open The Balfour, Orkney Hospital on day five of the Waleses' week-long visit to Scotland in 2021.
Kate's gorgeous coats
The royal wore another gorgeous coat when she headed out on her first engagement of the year. Kate made a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received preventative chemotherapy treatment last year.
She looked pristine for the poignant outing in a Blaze Milano check coat in a burgundy hue. It was styled over a red wine-hued roll-neck sweater and A-line skirt.
Meanwhile, she looked simply stunning on Christmas Day when she headed to church on the Sandringham estate in a forest green Alexander McQueen coat dressed up with a plaid scarf and matching pillbox hat by Gina Foster.