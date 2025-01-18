Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall's uncanny twinning moment we all forgot
kate middleton in green split with picture of zara tindall with hat© Getty

Princess Kate and Zara Tindall's stylish twinning moment we all forgot

Prince William's wife and cousin love polka dots  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales provides royal followers with endless style inspiration, and it seems other members of the royal family also take style cues from her.

Prince William's wife, 42, inspired a long-forgotten look worn by his cousin Zara Tindall and both royal ladies nailed vintage elegance. Kate was seen in 2019 during a visit to the D-Day exhibition at Bletchley Park to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

princess kate in navy polka dot dress at d day exhibition © Getty

She looked stunning in an Alessandra Rich ankle-length dress with a fitted bodice and a split floaty skirt. The figure-flattering number, which also featured a subtle dropped waist, was navy blue with white polka dots and had a sharp white collar for a touch of the 1940s.

Princess Kate visits the D-Day exhibition at Bletchley Park on May 14, 2019 in Bletchley, England wearing an Alessandra Rich dress© Getty

Finishing touches in the design of the dress added to its elegance including the bright white cuffs and oversized buttons. The stylish dress garment was teamed with a pair of cornflower blue suede pumps and a plain black leather Smythson clutch.

Mike Tindall, Mia Tindall and Zara Tindall walking to church© Getty

Zara's copycat moment

Princess Anne's daughter wore a near-identical dress in 2022 when she attended the Easter Matins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. 

Zara Tindall in polka dot dress© Getty

The royal sported an L.K.Bennett A-line polka dot dress with an identical collar to Kate's and long sleeves. Zara's dress also featured statement buttons down the front, though hers were floral-shaped diamante ones.

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall with their daughter Mia walking outside© Getty

The mother of three accessorised her look with nude block heels and a floral fascinator.

The Wales' attend the traditional Easter Sunday Church service at St Georges Chapel © Antony Jones

Kate's Easter outfit

Kate was also present at the Easter Service at Windsor in 2022. She also got the blue memo in a gorgeous A-line coat dress made custom by Emilia Wickstead with a matching Emmy London suede clutch.

Kate Middleton polka dot dress

Perfect polka dots

Though it is a rarity for Zara to wear polka dots, it is a staple print for the Princess of Wales. She wore an unusual chocolate brown and white Alessandra Rich number to Royal Ascot in 2022 with a statement hat.

Princess Kate wears Alessandra Rich at Wimbledon 2022© Neil Mockford

Meanwhile, she took polka dots into her Wimbledon wardrobe with a sky blue and white belted number teamed with capped-toe heels.

