The Princess of Wales provides royal followers with endless style inspiration, and it seems other members of the royal family also take style cues from her.

Prince William's wife, 42, inspired a long-forgotten look worn by his cousin Zara Tindall and both royal ladies nailed vintage elegance. Kate was seen in 2019 during a visit to the D-Day exhibition at Bletchley Park to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 5 times royals recycled their outfits

© Getty She looked stunning in an Alessandra Rich ankle-length dress with a fitted bodice and a split floaty skirt. The figure-flattering number, which also featured a subtle dropped waist, was navy blue with white polka dots and had a sharp white collar for a touch of the 1940s.



© Getty Finishing touches in the design of the dress added to its elegance including the bright white cuffs and oversized buttons. The stylish dress garment was teamed with a pair of cornflower blue suede pumps and a plain black leather Smythson clutch.



© Getty Zara's copycat moment Princess Anne's daughter wore a near-identical dress in 2022 when she attended the Easter Matins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

© Getty The royal sported an L.K.Bennett A-line polka dot dress with an identical collar to Kate's and long sleeves. Zara's dress also featured statement buttons down the front, though hers were floral-shaped diamante ones.



© Getty The mother of three accessorised her look with nude block heels and a floral fascinator.



© Antony Jones Kate's Easter outfit Kate was also present at the Easter Service at Windsor in 2022. She also got the blue memo in a gorgeous A-line coat dress made custom by Emilia Wickstead with a matching Emmy London suede clutch.

Perfect polka dots Though it is a rarity for Zara to wear polka dots, it is a staple print for the Princess of Wales. She wore an unusual chocolate brown and white Alessandra Rich number to Royal Ascot in 2022 with a statement hat.

© Neil Mockford DISCOVER: Princess Kate's glowing skin in her 40s is down to this superfood Meanwhile, she took polka dots into her Wimbledon wardrobe with a sky blue and white belted number teamed with capped-toe heels.

LISTEN: What Prince William's message to Kate on her birthday really means