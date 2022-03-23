Kate Middleton rocks rainbow 1950s' outfit with amazing new high street heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge wore one of her most colourful outfits to date on the first day in Jamaica as she and Prince William visited Bob Marley's old Kingston neighbourhood of Trench Town. The historic Kingston neighbourhood was home to Bob Marley and where he wrote the iconic song No Woman No Cry.

Kate wore an incredible 1950's dress which was purchased at William Hilson Vintage. Costing £369 on the brand's website, the site says of the bold design: "This eye-catching 1950's dress, in a wonderful striped palette of turquoise blue, coral, and yellow with a black filigree pattern, is the perfect piece to add to your vintage wardrobe."

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive in Jamaica

The standout frock had thin shoulder straps, a straight cut neckline with a turned down collar along the edges. The fitted bodice had a cinched in waistline and the full skirt had small gathered pleats along the waistband. The colours meshed together so well! We've shopped a similar style should you wish to take inspiration from the Duchess.

Kate teamed the look with a stunning new pair of shoes by luxury high street brand Russell & Bromley. The 40-year-old chose the 'Impulse Sling Back Courts' which were made in natural raffia fabric. Costing £195, they also come in cream and tan and all sizes are available online.

Kate looked incredible in her vintage dress

William and Kate were guided around by Babsy Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and Mark Golding, leader of the opposition and MP for Trenchtown and a vocal supporter of the campaign for reparations to be paid for slavery.

The royals also met some of Jamaica's top sports stars and were joined at the event by England and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, whose parents are Jamaican, and Jamaica and Aston Villa player Leon Bailey, to watch footballers from Kingston College, winners of the Manning Cup.

They also met Olympic gold and silver medal-winning sprinters Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelley Ann Fraser-Price, as well as members of Jamaica’s bobsled team, who competed in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

