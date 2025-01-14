Princess Kate rocks glamorous new hair for moving first outing of 2025

The Princess of Wales started the new year reflecting on the past as she made her first public outing of the year.

Kate, 43, chose to make a poignant return to The Royal Marsden on Tuesday, the cancer treatment centre in Fulham where she underwent a course of chemotherapy treatment amid her cancer diagnosis following planned abdominal surgery in January 2024.

Bringing the sunshine, the wife of Prince William looked radiant as she stepped out in a silhouette-skimming tartan coat in burgundy hues. Beneath her winter layer, Kate wore a maroon turtleneck jumper paired with a matching A-line skirt.

Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a tartan burgundy coat for a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital

The mother-of-three's new chestnut-hued hair looked incredible as it was styled in bouncy Hollywood waves. Adding a dose of elegance to elevate her ensemble, the Princess accessorised with delicate gold hoop earrings.

The Princess of Wales no doubt holds a special place in her heart for the Royal Marsden and the healthcare professionals who cared for her during her chemotherapy treatment last year, which saw the royal take almost an entire year away from the public spotlight. The Princess wore a beautiful burgundy two-piece set The royal is set to become the hospital's joint patron alongside her husband Prince William, and expressed her delight at entering via the front entrance after having visited in secret for several months. During her visit, Kate sat with patients currently undergoing treatment at the world-leading cancer centre in Chelsea to deliver the news.

The Princess' outing comes days after she debuted her new hairstyle for 2025 revealed via her birthday portrait photographed by Matt Porteus. Looking radiant in the black-and-white photograph, Kate's tumbling brunette hair appeared to be the longest it's ever been, curled to perfection in silky coils.

The Princess debuted her new hair in a portrait released on 43rd birthday HELLO! spoke with talented professional hairstylist Tom Pike, who confirmed the change in her tresses. "Essentially, Kate has upgraded the style known as the 'Hollywood wave'. To achieve this, you would use either a smoothing cream or a nice blow-dry spray. Blow dry your hair smooth, then using a large barrel wand, twist the hair round the tool, taking slightly thicker sections as you work. Once this is done, gently brush it out." Tom, who has tended to actress Lily James's hair during his career, added: "The way that Kate's done it slightly differently; she's parted her hair at the back and then pushed it forward, so it looks like you've got that real, I call it a 'royal wave', but it just looks like you've got that real deep wave in the hair. It's beautiful."

The Princess of Wales talks with Peter Burton during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital In September, the Princess of Wales delighted the nation when she confirmed that she is "cancer-free" after undergoing a course of treatment.

Kate hugged patient Rebecca Mendelhson during her visit In a moving video message, the mother-of-three told viewers: "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."