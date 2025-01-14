Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton rocks new Princess hair for first public outing of 2025
The Princess of Wales wears a red dress during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital

Princess Kate rocks glamorous new hair for moving first outing of 2025

The Princess of Wales paid a poignant visit to The Royal Marsden where she received treatment for cancer

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
55 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales started the new year reflecting on the past as she made her first public outing of the year.

Kate, 43, chose to make a poignant return to The Royal Marsden on Tuesday, the cancer treatment centre in Fulham where she underwent a course of chemotherapy treatment amid her cancer diagnosis following planned abdominal surgery in January 2024. 

WATCH: Princess Kate visits cancer patients at The Royal Marsden where she recieved chemotherapy

Bringing the sunshine, the wife of Prince William looked radiant as she stepped out in a silhouette-skimming tartan coat in burgundy hues. Beneath her winter layer, Kate wore a maroon turtleneck jumper paired with a matching A-line skirt. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a tartan burgundy coat for a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital© Getty
Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a tartan burgundy coat for a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital

The mother-of-three's new chestnut-hued hair looked incredible as it was styled in bouncy Hollywood waves. Adding a dose of elegance to elevate her ensemble, the Princess accessorised with delicate gold hoop earrings. 

Kate's poignant visit

The Princess of Wales no doubt holds a special place in her heart for the Royal Marsden and the healthcare professionals who cared for her during her chemotherapy treatment last year, which saw the royal take almost an entire year away from the public spotlight. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales have today become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust following a visit by Her Royal Highness to the hospitalâs Chelsea site. The Princessâ own personal cancer journey saw her receive treatment from The Royal Marsden. The Royal Marsden opened its doors in 1851 as the worldâs first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Getty
The Princess wore a beautiful burgundy two-piece set

The royal is set to become the hospital's joint patron alongside her husband Prince William, and expressed her delight at entering via the front entrance after having visited in secret for several months. 

During her visit, Kate sat with patients currently undergoing treatment at the world-leading cancer centre in Chelsea to deliver the news. 

The Princess takes her new hair for a spin

Kate seemed at ease talking to patients© Getty
The Princess of Wales' tumbling hair was styled to perfection

The Princess' outing comes days after she debuted her new hairstyle for 2025 revealed via her birthday portrait photographed by Matt Porteus. 

Looking radiant in the black-and-white photograph, Kate's tumbling brunette hair appeared to be the longest it's ever been, curled to perfection in silky coils.

Kate Middleton stuns in jeans and a white shirt in new portrait released on 43rd birthday© Matt Porteous
The Princess debuted her new hair in a portrait released on 43rd birthday

HELLO! spoke with talented professional hairstylist Tom Pike, who confirmed the change in her tresses.

"Essentially, Kate has upgraded the style known as the 'Hollywood wave'. To achieve this, you would use either a smoothing cream or a nice blow-dry spray. Blow dry your hair smooth, then using a large barrel wand, twist the hair round the tool, taking slightly thicker sections as you work. Once this is done, gently brush it out."

Tom, who has tended to actress Lily James's hair during his career, added: "The way that Kate's done it slightly differently; she's parted her hair at the back and then pushed it forward, so it looks like you've got that real, I call it a 'royal wave', but it just looks like you've got that real deep wave in the hair. It's beautiful."

A year of change for the Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales talks with Peter Burton during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital © Getty Images
The Princess of Wales talks with Peter Burton during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital

In September, the Princess of Wales delighted the nation when she confirmed that she is "cancer-free" after undergoing a course of treatment.

Kate hugged Rebecca Mendelhson during her visit© Getty Images
Kate hugged patient Rebecca Mendelhson during her visit

In a moving video message, the mother-of-three told viewers: "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

