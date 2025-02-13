Princess Kate's confusing new method of dressing is copied directly from Hollywood

The Princess of Wales has returned to royal duties after almost a year away from the spotlight following her cancer diagnosis.

Now in remission, the wife of Prince William appears more radiant than ever, stepping back into her role with renewed purpose. Yet eagle-eyed royal fans have noticed she's taking a different approach to her sartorial strategy - one that speaks volumes despite its understated nature.

In her three public engagements this year, the Princess has embraced a noticeably darker, more muted palette, favoring deep browns and classic blacks. She has even repeated ensembles, including a striking January look re-worn just weeks later in Cheshire.

This subtle shift away from her typical bold and bright dressing suggests a conscious effort to downplay her wardrobe, allowing the focus to remain on her royal duties and the inspirational individuals she meets.

This change comes amid a report from Kensington Palace, which had previously suggested it would no longer disclose details of the Princess’s fashion choices. A spokesperson later clarified that there would be no changes.

Kate copies Hollywood tactics © Getty The Princess of Wales in Cheshire this week, wearing an outfit she wore just weeks before According to Tamara Abraham, Acting Deputy Fashion Editor at The Telegraph, this tactic is intentional and familiar to stars who are constantly photographed. "The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White, Daniel Radcliffe, the Harry Potter actor, and Katy Perry have all worn similar outfits day after day to make any paparazzi photographs of them less interesting and sellable," notes Tamara.

© Getty Images The royal wore the same coat during an engagement to The Royal Marsden Hospital While the Princess of Wales is unlikely to be scrolling through fashion forums dedicated to her own sartorial influence, the royal is undoubtedly aware of the power her fashion choices have.

© Getty Kate's hair made headlines this week Despite her apparent intentional dressing, the 'Kate Effect' hasn't dulled. If it's not her fashion, it's her tumbling glossy hair or new stack of rings on her wedding ring finger that are capturing our attention.

The Princess of Wales takes a leaf out of Princess Diana's book © Getty Princess Diana's workout gear was practical and tactical Kate isn't the only royal to adopt creative tactics to try and deflect media attention away from her fashion choices. The late Princess Diana chose to consistently wear the same baggy athleisure in a move to deflect the paparazzi from taking photographs - her go-to look consisting of a Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt and peach biker shorts.

The Princess of Wales wore the same sweatshirt on repeat In 1997, just months before her passing, Diana gifted the now-famous sweatshirt to her personal trainer, Jenni Rivett. Years later, in 2019, Rivett auctioned the piece for an impressive $53,533, pledging the proceeds to support a Malawian family - something she felt would have truly made Diana proud.

