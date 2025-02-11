Kensington Palace forced to release statement over the Princess of Wales' clothes

A new statement has been released regarding the reporting of the Princess of Wales's clothes.

On Tuesday morning, a Kensington Palace spokesperson clarified in a brief statement that there has been no policy change, despite recent reporting suggesting otherwise.

© Getty Images Princess Kate during a recent royal engagement

Their statement read: "Over the last week, I have received numerous questions about a story regarding The Princess of Wales's clothing and how Kensington Palace shares information about her outfits.

"To clarify, the comments that appeared in the article were from me, not The Princess of Wales. The comments that were reported should not be directly attributed to The Princess of Wales."

It continued: "To be clear, there has been no change in our approach to sharing information about Her Royal Highness's clothing."

For many years, the Palace have been releasing details about Kate's outfits on special occasions, but not for day-to-day engagements as they wanted the focus to be on her work.

© Getty Images For many years, the Palace have been releasing details about Kate's outfits on special occasions

In last week's A Right Royal Podcast, hosts Andrea Caamano, Emmy Griffiths and royal editor Emily Nash, alongside ITV's royal journalist Lizzie Robinson, clarified the situation and explained why despite the news resurfacing again three years after the initial report, it wasn't actually new information.

Kate's recent London engagement

Last week, Princess Kate paid a visit to the National Portrait Gallery with a group of school pupils from All Souls CE Primary School in London. Together they explored The Bobeam Tree Trail, which is based on work by her Royal Foundation for Early Childhood.

© Getty Images Kate was all smiles during her London outing

The trail at the museum is based on a magical tree with beautiful, colourful leaves, which thrives when surrounded by stories. Children were asked to help the tree by discovering the stories of people depicted in the artworks – exploring facial expressions, listening to audio recordings and using props.

© Getty Images The mother-of-three took part in the trail

Kate joined the pupils and teachers as they explored how faces can express feelings and emotions and as they were asked to think about their own lives, feelings and thoughts while creating a self portrait, which they could choose to "feed" to the tree to help it grow big and strong.