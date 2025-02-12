Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton just wore the same outfit twice in 21 days - with one major update
Kate Middleton attends Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England. © Chris Jackson

Princess Kate just wore the same outfit twice in 21 days - with one major update

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has some new jewels

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales is an outfit repeater and we're are all here for it! On Tuesday the stunning royal stepped out in Cheshire on a visit to a Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) inside HMP Styal, a women's prison in Wilmslow.

The 43-year-old rocked a sleek ensemble consisting of a maroon roll-neck jumper and a bespoke, longline version of the 'Lahloo Anyway Checked Blazer' by Blaze Milano - a stunning piece she wore just three weeks ago when she stepped out at the Royal Marsden Hospital to visit cancer patients.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales visits an 'Action For Children' mother and baby unit at HMP Styal, a prison and young offender institution, near Wilmslow on February 11, 2025 in Wilmslow, England.© Getty
The Princess wore a coat recycled from her winter wardrobe

Kate chose to repeat her custom coat, and it's easy to see why. The waist-cinching style, double-breasted along the waistline, is one of the Princess' favourites.

She also styled it with the same burgundy items which made the ensemble look almost identical. But, she did make one change - her earrings!

Catherine, Princess Of Wales visits an 'Action For Children' mother and baby unit at HMP Styal, a prison and young offender institution, near Wilmslow on February 11, 2025 in Wilmslow, England.© Getty Images
Kate wore her new earrings

Kate was snapped with a pair of new statement earrings from bespoke jeweller Katherine James Jewellery.

They have since sold out but feature gold and pearl detail and have a very regal edge. Delightful!

 Kate's bold earrings

Back in October last year, Kate looked radiant as she was photographed alongside Prince William following an investiture ceremony at Windsor.

Kate wears her Temple of Heaven earrings in Mumbai, India in 2016© Pool
Kate wears her Temple of Heaven earrings in Mumbai, India in 2016

The royal looked lovely in an unexpected pair of designer earrings; known as the 'Temple of Heaven Girandole Pendant Earrings' from Cassandra Goad which cost a staggering £2,780. The bold jewellery was used to amp up her timeless maroon single-breasted blazer and matching wide-leg trousers from Roland Mouret. She slipped a nude fine knit top under her suit jacket, and the jewellery set it off.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day four of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 23, 2023 in Ascot© Getty
Kate wore bold earrings at Ascot 2023

It appears that statement earrings are her forte! At Royal Ascot in 2023, Kate looked ravishing in a red Alexander McQueen dress and accessorised with a pair of shoulder-grazing sparklers from Sezane which were reportedly a gift from William.

The £2,780 earrings have been in the Princess of Wales' jewellery collection for several years, and she first debuted the pair in 2010. According to the brand, the Temple of Heaven earrings in yellow gold are inspired by the Emperor of China.

 

"The Emperor was regarded as the son of Heaven, responsible for the celestial power for the success or failure of his government. The Temple of Heaven earrings are one of Cassandra's most enduring and beloved designs. From the journey to China," writes the designer. 

