Princess Kate just wore the same outfit twice in 21 days - with one major update

The Princess of Wales is an outfit repeater and we're are all here for it! On Tuesday the stunning royal stepped out in Cheshire on a visit to a Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) inside HMP Styal, a women's prison in Wilmslow.

The 43-year-old rocked a sleek ensemble consisting of a maroon roll-neck jumper and a bespoke, longline version of the 'Lahloo Anyway Checked Blazer' by Blaze Milano - a stunning piece she wore just three weeks ago when she stepped out at the Royal Marsden Hospital to visit cancer patients.

© Getty The Princess wore a coat recycled from her winter wardrobe

Kate chose to repeat her custom coat, and it's easy to see why. The waist-cinching style, double-breasted along the waistline, is one of the Princess' favourites.

She also styled it with the same burgundy items which made the ensemble look almost identical. But, she did make one change - her earrings!

© Getty Images Kate wore her new earrings

Kate was snapped with a pair of new statement earrings from bespoke jeweller Katherine James Jewellery.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits over the past ten years

They have since sold out but feature gold and pearl detail and have a very regal edge. Delightful!

Kate's bold earrings

Back in October last year, Kate looked radiant as she was photographed alongside Prince William following an investiture ceremony at Windsor.

© Pool Kate wears her Temple of Heaven earrings in Mumbai, India in 2016

The royal looked lovely in an unexpected pair of designer earrings; known as the 'Temple of Heaven Girandole Pendant Earrings' from Cassandra Goad which cost a staggering £2,780. The bold jewellery was used to amp up her timeless maroon single-breasted blazer and matching wide-leg trousers from Roland Mouret. She slipped a nude fine knit top under her suit jacket, and the jewellery set it off.

© Getty Kate wore bold earrings at Ascot 2023

It appears that statement earrings are her forte! At Royal Ascot in 2023, Kate looked ravishing in a red Alexander McQueen dress and accessorised with a pair of shoulder-grazing sparklers from Sezane which were reportedly a gift from William.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

The £2,780 earrings have been in the Princess of Wales' jewellery collection for several years, and she first debuted the pair in 2010. According to the brand, the Temple of Heaven earrings in yellow gold are inspired by the Emperor of China.

"The Emperor was regarded as the son of Heaven, responsible for the celestial power for the success or failure of his government. The Temple of Heaven earrings are one of Cassandra's most enduring and beloved designs. From the journey to China," writes the designer.