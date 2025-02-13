Duchess Sophie is total sunshine in colour she rarely wears

The Duchess of Edinburgh brought sartorial sunshine to an overcast day as she stepped out in a bright green blazer to visit the RAF Wittering in her role as Honorary Air Commodore.

Looking radiant, Sophie, 60, stepped out in the tailored outerwear, pairing her look with silhouette-skimming brown trousers and killer point-toe heeled boots in an oxblood-hued leather.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Honorary Air Commodore during a visit to RAF Wittering

Allowing her gorgeous green blazer to take centre stage, Duchess Sophie swept her blonde into a romantic low bun, allowing delicate pieces to frame her face in natural curls. A glowy makeup blend featuring a dusting of rose-tinted blush contributed to her fresh-faced appearance.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh wore the boldest blazer from ME+EM

Upon seeing images of the royal's latest sartorial triumph emerge online, fans flocked to express their thoughts via social media. "The colour is fabulous and love the tie-waist," one wrote, as another noted: "I love that colour on her!" A third agreed, commenting: "She looks so lovely."

A royal wardrobe repeat © Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh shone bright a green ME+EM blazer during the Big Jubilee Lunch on 5 June 2022 While it's unusual to see the royal wearing such a bright hue, it's not the first time the Duchess of Edinburgh has worn the vibrant green blazer, with the ME+EM staple having been in her wardrobe since at least 2022. The royal memorably wore the garment to the Big Jubilee Lunch at Windsor Castle in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, and was seen only a few months before sporting it while touring the Channel Islands.

© Getty Sophie visited the Katherine Low Settlement charity For her first engagement of the year in 2024, the Duchess wore the blazer once again as she celebrated the 100-year anniversary of the Katherine Low Settlement in Battersea - proving its pride of place in her circular wardrobe.

Sophie's honorary role © Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh holds multiple military titles According to the Royal Family website, the Duchess of Edinburgh was appointed Sponsor of HMS Daring in 2006 and, in 2008, Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Wittering. "Every year, The Duchess attends The Duchess of Edinburgh Cup, an annual competition in which her honorary military appointments compete against each other in a series of challenges, fostering cooperation between the regiments." Like many royals, the Duchess holds honorary military titles without having served in the military, but her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, could be set to be the first female royal since the late Queen Elizabeth II to take up an official military role.

© Getty Images Lady Louise Windsor is poised for a role in the military The eldest child of Prince Edward and Sophie, is keen on serving her King and country and has "fallen in love" with the Army Cadets, which she does alongside her studies at St Andrews University, per The Sun. The young royal, 20, is a member of St Andrews' University Officers' Training Corps (UOTC), which provides paid military training for students.

