Duchess Sophie gives rare glimpse at off-duty wardrobe in cargos on hike with Prince Edward
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh arrive for a tour of the Gurung community centre and museum during an official visit to Nepal on February 09, 2025 in Ghandruk, Nepal. © Getty Images

Duchess Sophie gives rare glimpse at off-duty wardrobe in cargos

The Duchess of Edinburgh opted for practical elegance on her final day in Nepal

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh gave a rare glimpse into her off-duty wardrobe as she wrapped up her official tour of Nepal this week.  

Sophie, who enjoyed a six-day trip in South Asia with her husband Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, opted for cool and casual elegance in a khaki-hued ensemble as the couple were welcomed by locals at the Gurung community centre and museum on their final day.  

The Gurung villages have historic links to the British Army with many young Nepalis from the area being recruited into the Brigade of Gurkhas. The Duke and Duchess' visit celebrates close relations between the UK and Nepal. Previously, King Charles visited Nepal in 1998, while Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited in 1986.

Duchess Sophie's hiking outfit

The Duchess of Edinbrugh wore a light green ensemble as she visited the Gurung community centre and museum © Getty
The Duchess of Edinbrugh wore a light green ensemble as she visited the Gurung community centre and museum

Dressing for the Nepal climate, Sophie, 60, kept cool in a pair of khaki cargo trousers, layering with a zip-up hiking jacket and a grey ribbed jumper. 

The royal added a grey scarf, slipping into chunky brown boots for practicality.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arrives for a tour of the Gurung community centre © Getty
The royal swept her hair into a ponytail

The mother-of-two swept her blonde hair into a bouncy ponytail, exuding effortless elegance as she made a departure from her usual floral-adorned dresses and chic raffia espadrilles.

The Duchess of Edinburgh's tour wardrobe

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arriving through door in floral dress© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arrives at Dwarikaâ's Hotel for a meeting

Sophie has showcased a variety of flattering, feminine fits during her tour of Nepal. 

One of her most striking pieces was worn at Dwarika's Hotel for a meeting with prominent Nepali women's rights activists. The royal stunned in a striking floral midi dress from Etro.

sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in floral dress walking beside nepalese woman© Getty
The royal looked incredible wearing Etro

The £1,250 designer dress featured a floral print on black fabric with a V-shaped neckline, long sleeves, and frilled skirt to create a classic hourglass silhouette.

The royal was gifted a beautiful cream pashmina upon arrival which she draped over her shoulders, adding to the elegance of her recycled Jimmy Choo 'Rosalia' heels, which retail for £675.

Sophie looked gorgeous in the billowing skirt© Getty
Sophie showcased her elegant style throughout the tour

As Prince Edward and Sophie toured the Godawari National Botanic Garden on the second day of their official royal tour of the Himalayan nation, the Duchess delighted in a floral-adorned maxi skirt from Zimmerman.

This isn’t the first time she has worn this eye-catching piece - the Duchess memorably donned it during a trip to Malta in October 2024, pairing it with an elegant sheer blouse for a tour of Villa Guardamangia in Pieta.

