Zara Tindall turns heads in optical illusion ribbon hat at Cheltenham Festival
Zara Tindall wearing a yellow hat at Cheltenham© James Whatling

Zara Tindall's optical illusion ribbon hat at Cheltenham Festival will make you double take

The former Olympian proved her penchant for immaculate race day dressing

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
15 minutes ago
Zara Tindall led the royal glamour on the first day of Cheltenham Festival 2025, wrapping up warm in a double-breasted navy coat and royal blue heels. 

The wife of Mike Tindall, who is an accomplished British equestrian, was all smiles as she stepped out at the world-famous racecourse. 

WATCH: Zara Tindall's most memorable race day fashion momments

Looking smart and sophisticated, the mother-of-three, styled by Annie Miall, eschewed her usual feminine fit-and-flare race day dresses for navy suit trousers. She added a pie-crust blouse, layering with a structured navy coat adorned with gold buttons. 

The most striking element of Zara's race-day ensemble, however, was her marvellous millinery. Following in her mother Princess Anne's sartorial footsteps, the royal went bold with her accessory, opting for a mustard-yellow beret-style hat adorned with a structured rippling rippon. 

Zara Tindall wears a navy outfit at the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, UK, on the 11th March 2025.© James Whatling
Zara Tindall steps out for the first day of Cheltenham Festival 2025

The fascinator was perched atop Zara's icy blonde hair, which she swept into a super sleek low bun. Completing her look, the royal stayed warm with a pair of leather gloves - an essential Cheltenham accessory that royalty is rarely seen without. 

Hillary Bacon, a British country style expert at Cordings explains why leather gloves have become such a staple in race day dressing.

A practical choice for the British countryside

Zara Tindall layered with leather gloves and a vibrant yellow hat at Cheltenham© James Whatling
Zara layered with leather gloves and a vibrant yellow hat

Cheltenham’s unpredictable March weather calls for a balance of style and practicality, and leather gloves are the perfect solution. Offering warmth without bulk, they provide a sleek fit that allows for ease of movement. 

"Races can get chilly, and cold hands can put a damper on the day. Leather gloves offer both warmth and a secure grip - ideal for holding race cards, binoculars, or even a champagne flute." Hillary explains.

The perfect finishing touch for a polished look 

Zara Tindall wears an L.K.Bennett coat, leather boots, sunglasses and gloves© David Hartley/Shutterstock
Zara looked fabulous in her L.K.Bennett coat and leather gloves at Cheltenham earlier this year

More than just a practical addition, leather gloves add polish and poise to your outfit, elevating a simple coat into a statement look. 

Last year, Zara ’s navy leather gloves perfectly complemented her cape-coat, while Queen Camilla’s classic black gloves brought balance to her emerald ensemble.

Zara Tindall in houndstooth coat and hat© PA Images via Getty Images
Leather gloves have become a royal staple

"It’s a small detail, but leather gloves instantly make an outfit feel considered and complete. They add a level of sophistication that ties the whole look together." Hillary adds.

Combining classic and contemporary 

Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends 'St Patrick's Thursday' of the Cheltenham Festival© Max Mumby/Indigo
Princess Anne at Cheltenham in 2024 wearing black leather gloves

Leather gloves have long been a staple of classic British country style, favored by royals at equestrian and countryside events for decades. While steeped in tradition, they effortlessly complement modern fashion, showcasing their timeless appeal.

"Royals like Princess Anne, Queen Camilla, and Zara Tindall showcase how leather gloves aren’t just a throwback accessory. They’re a heritage piece that continues to feel relevant and stylish today."

