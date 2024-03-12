Zara Tindall nails race day glamour with extraordinary cape and plumed hat at Cheltenham Festival

Zara Tindall brought her sartorial A-game to the 2024 Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday, braving the rain as she joined her husband Mike for the first of four days at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Looking sublime in statement headwear, Zara looked suitably glamorous in a silhouette-cinching cape coat from Karen Millen, which she paired with towering suede boots and a petrol-blue polo neck jumper.

WATCH: Zara Tindall's best racing fashion

While the dress code at the Cheltenham Festival is far more forgiving than that of Royal Ascot, the former Olympic equestrian missed no opportunity to turn heads.

© Dave Shopland/Shutterstock Zara and Mike Tindall brought their fashion A-game to the 2024 Cheltenham Festival

Zara accessorised with a striking headpiece from Victoria Charles, adorned with a delicate veil and larger-than-life quill perched on the front.

The mother-of-three was armed with 'The Loxley' bag in Navy Croc from Fairfax & Favour, a bag the brand describes as: "A bag that’ll take you from coffee in the Cotswolds to nights out in Knightsbridge."

The glamorous royal swept her blonde hair into an elegant ballerina bun, adding delicate pearls and leather gloves to complete her ensemble.Zara sported her signature dewy makeup look, a technique hailed by her makeup artist Alisia Ristevski, who's been working with the royal since 2018.

© Javier Garcia/Shutterstock Zara wore a striking hat from Victoria Charles

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Alisia, who most recently travelled back to her native Australia to help Zara for the Magic Millions festival, revealed the one product she always uses on her royal client.

"Wherever I am in the world, and whatever the climate, I always use Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream," Alisia said. "It is my one must-have product and it comes with me everywhere. I love that it holds and elevates any foundation."

© Dave Shopland/Shutterstock Zara and Mike are regular attendees at Cheltenham Festival

While Cheltenham Festival boasts no formal dress code, they do suggest that guests should dress accordingly: "Style is as individual as you. The Cheltenham Festival is the perfect occasion to wear your best outfits and favourite accessories."

Zara's husband Mike looked equally dapper in a navy suit, wool coat and newsboy cap, beaming as he posed for photographs with his wife. Tuesday marks the Tindalls' first appearance at the Festival, though the keen equestrians are expected to attend the entire event, set across four days.