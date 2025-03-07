Zara Tindall looks incredible in £465 knee-high boots

Zara Tindall has once again proven that she is just as much of a style icon as she is a sporting star.

In a photoshoot for her first campaign as official ambassador for luxury fashion brand Fairfax & Favor, the Olympic equestrian wowed in an array of outfits, but opted for one striking shoe style a few times across the shoot.

© Fairfax & Favor Zara looked incredible in the brand's signature Regina boot

Known as the 'Regina' collection, this range of knee-high boots is the brand's signature style, which they describe as a "polished interpretation of a classic". They're a versatile boot, suitable for dressing up or dressing down, for daytime or an evening out.

Finished with an intricately scalloped edge at the top and the brand's iconic tassel, the boots cost between £395 ($509) and £465 ($710), depending on the heel and colourway.

Zara opted for a pair of the high-heeled boots in the tan and mahogany colours, and she looked incredible.

Founded in Norfolk in 2013 by childhood friends Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker, the brand is a staple in the wardrobe of Princess Anne's daughter, so she was "delighted" when they asked her to be the brand's official ambassador.

© Fairfax & Favor The Regina boots costs between £395 and £465

"I've always liked how they manage to combine timeless elegance with craftsmanship and practicality," Zara said. "Along with their versatile and stylish designs, this makes it the perfect brand for the casual day-to-day or smarter look when I'm attending events."

She described the Regina boots in particular as "such a wardrobe staple", adding: "I feel that the brand's pieces work well to elevate any look. They finish any tailored look and the range of heel heights is perfect for adding versatility to any outfit."

The 43-year-old continued: "I spend a lot of time outside, so I need footwear and clothing that supports the lifestyle we lead, whether that's standing on the sideline watching the kids, walking the dogs or attending the races."

© Fairfax & Favor The brand was founded in 2013 by childhood friends Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker

It seems that the brand was just as eager to have her on board, with co-founder Marcus stating that it was Zara's "impeccable sense of style" that led the brand to approach her.

He said: "Zara truly epitomises our brand's DNA, embodying tis blend of timeless rural elegance and contemporary sophistication.

"With an innate understanding of what works for each occasion and her eye for detail, Zara inspires individuality while celebrating the enduring charm of modern rural style," Marcus concluded.