Zara Tindall oozes elegance in plunging power suit for ritzy gala dinner
Zara Tindall (L) and Mike Tindall attend the Nordoff Robbins Legends of Rugby Dinner 2025 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House on February 12, 2025 in London, England. © Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Zara Tindall oozes elegance in plunging power suit for date night with Mike

Zara and Mike Tindall looked smitten as they made a joint appearance at a charity dinner

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Zara and Mike Tindall were every inch a glamorous pair as they attended the Nordoff Robbins Legends of Rugby Dinner 2025 at London's JW Marriott Grosvenor House on Wednesday night. 

Zara, 43, and former England rugby player Mike, 46, looked so in love as they enjoyed an evening of sports, celebrating incredible careers and raising valuable funds for music therapy services.

The daughter of Princess Anne cut an elegant figure in a waist-skimming black velvet suit, complete with a plunging neckline and contrasting satin collar. She paired her power suit with the 'Maureen 100 Black & Gold Satin Pumps' from royally-loved brand, Malone Souliers. 

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend the Legends of Rugby Dinner 2025 in aid of Nordoff Robbins at JW Marriott Grosvenor House© Getty
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend the Legends of Rugby Dinner 2025 in aid of Nordoff Robbins at JW Marriott Grosvenor House

According to the brand, the brand's signature 'Maureen' heels are stiletto in black satin with "an unmistakable wave-like silhouette, combining graceful lines with superior comfort." 

Adding to her smart and sophisticated ensemble, Zara swept her buttery blonde hair into an elegant updo with a side part, letting a coiled piece of hair frame her delicate features. 

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend the Legends of Rugby Dinner 2025© Getty
Zara looked divine in a velvet power suit

Mike, meanwhile, looked equally dapper in a navy blue suit and baby pink shirt, pairing his outfit with brown leather loafers. 

A loved up duo

Zara gazed lovingly at her husband of 13 years as they posed for photographs at the star-studded event. 

The royal pair, who have been a couple for more than two decades, share three children together; Mia, 11, Lena, six and Lucas, three. 

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall at Magic Millions© Publishd/Shutterstock
Mike and Zara made a glamorous appearance at the Magic Millions race day in January

The couple tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in July 2011, and the ceremony was attended by senior members of the royal family including the late Queen and the late Prince Philip, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Speaking about their everlasting love - which hasn't been without its challenges - during a special episode of Loose Women called Loose Men, Mike gave a rare insight into his marriage. 

Zara Tindall kisses daughter Mia on cheek© Getty
Zara and Mike share three children together

"A marriage or long-term relationship can’t always be roses and rainbows," he said on the show. 

"When you have children, that is a massive shock, change to your system that you’ve never experienced and there is going to be those rocky roads," he continued. 

"There are things that are thrown at you that have to test both of you and that will test that relationship. The thing is no one is right, no one is wrong. You have to work through it together."

