Zara Tindall's most marvellous millinery moments: Feathered hats, hot pink fedoras, more

Zara Tindall's impeccable fashion always looks fabulous, but there's a particular season in the calendar where the royal's stellar wardrobe truly has its moment - racing season.

The former Olympic equestrian is no stranger to racing's most glamorous soirées. From Royal Ascot to Epsom races, Glorious Goodwood and Australia's Magic Millions raceday, Zara and her husband Mike Tindall never fail to impress with their dapper outfits.

Where there's horseracing, there's also hats. And Zara's marvellous millinery collection is arguably one of the best in the royal family. Keep scrolling to discover Princess Anne's daughter's most daring headwear moments through the years…

© Jason O'Brien Zara looked bold and beautiful as she rocked a white, black and green checkerboard headpiece adorned with plumes of feathers at the Magic Millions Raceday on Australia's Gold Coast in 2017.

© Instagram While it never officially made it to Royal Ascot, Zara was keen to show off the incredible work of Australian milliner, Rachel Henry, ahead of the illustrious event this summer. In a rare selfie, Zara looked mesmerising as she donned the larger-than-life fascinator which comprised of swirled vines coiled around her face, blooming with hot pink peonies crafted from delicate dyed feathers.

© Getty The mother-of-three turned heads at Royal Ascot's Ladies' Day in 2022 in a beautiful satin tea dress from Laura Green. Her bright green boater hat, however, was the real showstopper. Adorned with a gravity-defying rose perched on the brim, Zara's pink and green accessory perfectly matched the candy-pink buttons on her dress.

© Getty Cinderella, who? Zara gave off Disney princess energy as she arrived at the coronation of King Carles and Queen Camilla in a magnificent blue coat dress and matching headpiece. The cornflower blue teardrop percher hat was embellished with a bloom of tulle fabric and structured ribbons.

© Getty Zara was the original royal Barbie in a hot pink coat dress and coordinating Juliette Botterill 'Hydrangea Bow Percher' hat to attend the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. You may also like The 23 best Royal Ascot outfits of all time

© Getty Looking ethereal in a flower-adorned titled hat, the royal equestrian debuted one of her most-glamorous Royal Ascot looks at Ladies Day this year.

Keeping warm in wool, the royal donned a striking grey marl headpiece at Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival back in March 2012.

Throwing it back to the noughties, a then 20-year-old Zara (née Phillips) epitomised royal elegance at Ascot in a lilac lace hat and delicate pearl earrings.

© Getty In another 2000s treasure from the archive, Zara's perky feathered percher hat was the perfect accompaniment to her sleek grey coat dress for Ladies Day.