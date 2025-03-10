Zara Tindall just proved that skinny jeans are still fashionable in slinky new outfit

Zara Tindall showed the world that she is the perfect model last week! The stunning wife of rugby legend Mike wowed royal fans everywhere as she teamed up with Luxe brand Fairfax and Favor, and sported a seriously chic outfit.

The mother-of-three teamed a pair of dark skinny jeans with the brand's fabulous ankle boots, a striped shirt, a navy jacket and topped the look off with a gorgeous new handbag, known as the 'Clarence' tan cross body bag.

Zara wowed in skinny jeans and boots, a bag, and coat by Fairfax & Favor

Posing up a storm in front of a glorious countryside backdrop, the blonde beauty looked perfectly at home as she smiled for the camera. What a fabulous ensemble.

It's interesting that the daughter of Princess Anne chose skinny jeans. The statement style of denim is thought to not be the at the foreornt of trends right now, with fashionistas preferring the barrel or the turn-up for 2025.

But, the Y2K jeans will always be loved by many, due to their comfort and shape-skimming cut. Zara, 43, shows us all how to wear the skinny jeans perfectly; teaming them with layering, casual yet smart separates. A style winner in my book.

Zara isn't the only fan of the skinny - the Princess of Wales is, too. Kate has always championed skinny jeans and the royal appears to love the fuss-free, yet chic look they give. Kate teams her skinnies with a variety of fashion staples, from her Breton striped tops to tailored blazers and pretty blouses.

Kate has always worn skinny jeans

Shoe wise, skinnies look just as great with high heels as they do with Kate's much-loved Veja trainers.

Zara Tindall on her fashion staples

Zara told HELLO! she's loved teaming up with Fairfax and Favor, remarking: "I feel that the brand’s pieces work well to elevate any look. They finish any tailored look and the range of heel heights is perfect for adding versatility to any outfit.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Zara's style is admired by many

"I spend a lot of time outside, so I need footwear and clothing that supports the lifestyle we lead, whether that’s standing on the sideline watching the kids, walking the dogs or attending the races."