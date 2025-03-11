Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton rewears sentimental accessory from Prince George's first holiday
Subscribe
Kate Middleton rewears sentimental accessory from Prince George's first holiday
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she arrives to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, on March 10, 2025© AFP via Getty Images

Princess Kate rewears sentimental accessory from Prince George's very first holiday

The Princess of Wales recycled a hat she last wore more than a decade ago

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales made no secret of her presence at the Commonwealth Day service on Monday, stepping into Westminster Abbey wearing a spectacular scarlet ensemble. 

The Princess' style was a masterclass in monochromatic dressing as she chose to recycle her vibrant bow-adorned coat dress by one of her most-loved designers, Catherine Walker. 

WATCH: The Princess of Wales kisses Princess Anne on the cheek during Commonwealth Day service

Kate typically chooses to wear the statement piece at Christmas, having previously worn it to the carol service at Westminster Abbey in December 2021.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the celebrations for Commonwealth Day on March© Shutterstock
The Princess of Wales looked spectacular in red

It wasn't just her outerwear that she chose to repeat, but her red pillbox hat, too. The wife of Prince William donned a striking accessory, made by former milliner, Gina Foster. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales, hat detail, attends the celebrations for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey© Getty
The Princess of Wales wore a hat by Gina Foster

Gina created hats for royals, fashion shows, magazines, and films for more than a decade before closing her eponymous boutique in Kensington and her studio on Portobello Road. 

Today, she is a successful interior designer, but made a rare return to Instagram via her now-defunct millinery account to address the Princess of Wales' unexpected fashion moment. 

"Throwback to almost exactly six years ago, 6 April 2014 when HRH The Duchess of Cambridge [of which she was formerly known] arrived in New Zealand at the start of the Royal Tour wearing a Gina Foster hat. You may not know it but before interior design I was a milliner," she penned on social media. 

The Princess of Wales' sentimental accessory

george australia arrival© Getty
Princess Kate wore the hat in 2014

The Prince and Princess of Wales' royal tour of Australia and New Zealand ten years ago was extra special, because it marked the first time their son Prince George, who was just eight months old at the time, had flown on an overseas trip. 

Emerging from the Royal Australian Air Force jet at Wellington Military Terminal in July 2014, Kate memorably held onto the scarlet-hued hat with one hand. She held her son, George, on her hip with the other. 

prince george australia new zealand tour© Getty
The striking hat was made by milliner Gina Foster

Battling the Wellington winds, the royal narrowly avoided a fashion faux pas, clinging onto the hat as she stepped out of the aircraft. 

Prince William made the same long-haul trip when he was just nine months old, brought by his parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More