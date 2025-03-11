Princess Kate performs the perfect curtsy to father-in-law King Charles

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, and all eyes were on Princess Kate as she shared a touching moment with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

In a display of grace and respect, 43-year-old Kate performed a sweet curtsy as the King and Queen walked past her.

WATCH: Princess Kate's sweet curtsy

Historically, both males and females have bowed and curtsied at all times when greeting people who are of higher royal rank than they are, including family members. The gesture is often very subtle, and used as a sign of respect for the royal family.

Dressed elegantly for the occasion, the Princess of Wales looked beautiful in a red Catherine Walker coat and pillbox hat by Gina Foster as she greeted senior members of the monarchy.

Queen Camilla, 77, was pretty in pink with a wool crepe and satin coat dress by Fiona Clare and coordinating beret hat by Philip Treacy.

© Getty Princess Kate was seen curtsying to King Charles

The appearance comes just days after the royal family celebrated International Women's Day, sharing a special tribute on their official social pages. The post featured a carousel of images showcasing the female members of the family, all captured by female photographers. Among those included were Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Queen Victoria, Queen Alexandra, and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

However, royal fans were quick to notice the absence of both Princess Diana and Princess Kate from the collection.

Meanwhile, the event on Monday, marked the first time Kate has attended the Commonwealth Day service since 2023. She missed the service last year, a key event in the royal calendar, after also being diagnosed with cancer.

© Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla lead the royals

Kate is still making a gradual return to public duties after saying she is in remission. The royals were also joined by the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester for the service.



The King and Queen met 30 guests, including the Prime Minister of Samoa Fiame Naomi Mataafa. This marked the pair's first meeting since the Royal visit to the country in October 2024.

The King, who is head of the Commonwealth, was also introduced to the winners of the inaugural Commonwealth Peace Prize, Imam Dr Muhammad Nurayn Ashafa and Rev Dr James Movel Wuye.

© Getty The royals at the Commonwealth Day service

In his annual Commonwealth Day message, Charles said: "Leaders recently reiterated the importance of collaboration for peace and human rights, as well as for the restoration of nature both on land and in the oceans.

"As we mark Commonwealth Day together, there is no more important task than to restore the disrupted harmony of our entire planet.

"For the sake of our younger generations' threatened future, I can only hope that the Commonwealth will continue its vital work to restore that harmony."