Princess Kate wows in flirty hemmed dress - and pearls she wore to late Queen's funeral

The Princess of Wales looked incredibly stylish on Monday at the annual Commonwealth Day Service, which was held at Westminster Abbey, London. The royal wore a delightful outfit, which consisted of a red coat dress by Catherine Walker and a matching hat by Gina Foster.

Kate also wore the late Queen Elizabeth II's four-strand, diamond-and-pearl choker, which she has been spotted in several times before, most notably at the monarch's funeral in September 2022.

© AFP via Getty Images Kate wore a necklace that she wore to the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Kate joined her husband Prince William, and King Charles, as well as Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester at the event, which was held at Westminster Abbey, London.

The royal wore her long brunette locks down in loose curls cascading down her back. She kept her makeup simple for the occasion, opting for a smokey eye and a light dusting of bronzer.

© Getty Images Kate looke stunning in her Catherine Walker outfit

Kate's coat dress boasted beautiful bow embellishment on the neckline, adding a fun and youthful twist to the look.

She completed her attire with a simple scarlet clutch bag and matching suede heels. A peek at her red satin dress could be seen under her statement outwear.

© Getty Images The royal looked radiant in head-toe-red when she arrived at Westminster Abbey

This year's Commonwealth Day theme is "Together We Thrive", which celebrates the "enduring spirit of the Commonwealth family".

The service included special musical performances from an array of musicians including Masai Cultural Arts team and Britain's Got Talent 2015 semi-finalists, Braimah and Jeneba Kanneh-Mason.

© Shutterstock How stunning did Prince William's wife look?

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place in Glasgow from 23 July to 2 August.

They will feature a ten-sport programme and include athletes from seventy-four nations and territories.

© Getty We all know that Kate never has a day off when it comes to her style, but one of her best, most loved Commonwealth looks took place in 2023.



As she arrived at Westminster Abbey, where she married William back in April 2011, Princess Kate was all smiles in the most stunning floral motif two-piece by Erdem. The Pre-Fall 2023 jacket boasted a V-shaped neckline, long sleeves and pretty peplum detailing. The matching navy skirt featured a gorgeous floaty hemline, adding some drama to the smart ensemble.



© Photo: Getty Images The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis teamed her look with simple navy stilettos, a coordinating clutch and a matching wide-brimmed hat, with her brunette hair styled in an elegant chignon.



© Getty Princess Kate completed the sophisticated ensemble with Princess Diana's sapphire earrings and carried a pair of soft suede gloves in one hand.

