Princess Kate is categorically refusing to ditch 2025's most 'divisive' trend

It's official, skinny jeans are back. After being much maligned and branded the height of uncool millennial culture, the slim-fitting denim style has been back for a while – and the Princess of Wales, for one, will be thrilled.

Kate has always refused to play by the rules of fast fashion and cyclical trends, favouring classic styles and simple silhouettes that will stand the test of time.

And it turns out she was right not to bin her skinny jeans as fashion bible Vogue has been reporting on their comeback since mid 2024.

While it seems it might have been a fleeting trend – according to the latest Fashion Week reports, baggy is back in and skinny is on its way out again – it's one Princess Kate has never let go of.

Our Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe explains why Kate doesn't subscribe to fleeting fashion trends. "The Princess of Wales has always championed skinny jeans, even though barrel and turn ups are widely considered more trendy at the moment," she says.

"Kate knows that skinny jeans are fuss-free, yet chic. She has teamed them with a variety of fashion staples over the years; from her Breton striped tops to tailored blazers and pretty blouses. Shoe wise, skinnies look just as great with high heels as they do with Kate's much-loved Veja trainers."

© Getty Princess Kate has long championed the humble skinny jean

It boils down to comfort, Laura says. She explains: "Kate knows that she looks great in skinny jeans and despite this type of denim being divisive right now, she is refusing to conform.

"And why should she? The mum-of-three needs comfort when she takes part in sporty engagements and also when she does the school run. Everyone looks good in the mighty skinny, no matter what shape you are."

How to style skinny jeans like Princess Kate

Invest in a failsafe style Kate is a big fan of high street denim and her go-to pair are from & Other Stories. Known as the 'Slim Jeans' (previously named the 'Favourite' jeans), the low-key denim style features a high waist, a slim leg, and a slightly cropped ankle. Kate memorably styled hers with a salmon pink blazer layered over a plain white T-shirt when she visited the Natural History Museum in June 2021, rounding off the look with Veja trainers.

© Getty Choose your footwear wisely Whether she's sporting casual trainers or heeled boots, Kate always ensures her footwear complements her outfit. A Welsh excursion saw Princess Kate rocking her trusty black skinnies during a visit to Abergavenny Market with Prince William. We love how she styled the look with black suede boots, elongating her legs and giving the look a smart finish.

© Getty Blazers are your best friend The Princess of Wales has one of the biggest collections of blazers we've seen, and she almost always teams them with her skinnies. The oversized jacket gives the figure-hugging trousers a more polished and professional finish while also balancing her proportions, making it perfect for royal engagements. Case in point: when she attended a SportsAid event at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Berkshire, rocking a cobalt blazer and skinny jeans.

© Getty Images A classic Breton stripe Kate's other failsafe in her skinny jeans styling arsenal? A Breton striped top. Whatever the colourway, it never fails to look put together and polished. The royal mum looked super chic in her striped top and slim-fitting denim when she attended a SportsAid Athlete Workshop in the Copper Box Arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.