Princess Kate is categorically refusing to ditch 2025's most 'divisive' trend

It's official, skinny jeans are back. After being much maligned and branded the height of uncool millennial culture, the slim-fitting denim style has been back for a while – and the Princess of Wales, for one, will be thrilled.
Kate has always refused to play by the rules of fast fashion and cyclical trends, favouring classic styles and simple silhouettes that will stand the test of time.
And it turns out she was right not to bin her skinny jeans as fashion bible Vogue has been reporting on their comeback since mid 2024.
While it seems it might have been a fleeting trend – according to the latest Fashion Week reports, baggy is back in and skinny is on its way out again – it's one Princess Kate has never let go of.
Our Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe explains why Kate doesn't subscribe to fleeting fashion trends. "The Princess of Wales has always championed skinny jeans, even though barrel and turn ups are widely considered more trendy at the moment," she says.
"Kate knows that skinny jeans are fuss-free, yet chic. She has teamed them with a variety of fashion staples over the years; from her Breton striped tops to tailored blazers and pretty blouses. Shoe wise, skinnies look just as great with high heels as they do with Kate's much-loved Veja trainers."
It boils down to comfort, Laura says. She explains: "Kate knows that she looks great in skinny jeans and despite this type of denim being divisive right now, she is refusing to conform.
"And why should she? The mum-of-three needs comfort when she takes part in sporty engagements and also when she does the school run. Everyone looks good in the mighty skinny, no matter what shape you are."