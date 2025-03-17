Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie is glam in New York - wearing Victoria Beckham's leg-lengthening trousers
Sophie smiling with voluminous hair© Getty

Prince Edward's wife looked sensational in her latest outfit

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
29 minutes ago
Duchess Sophie is currently in New York City and has been seen out and about a variety of different functions during her stay in the Big Apple. At the weekend, the mother-of-two looked incredible as she went to an event in celebration of International Women's Day, and you should see her chic outfit.

The royal donned a crisp pink silk shirt and a fabulous brown blazer, and she finished her getup with a smattering of delicate gold jewellery. 

But did you see her trousers? The blonde beauty rocked a pair of leg-lengthening trews from Victoria Beckham.

We think Sophie regards these trousers as her staples as she has been snapped in them many times before. They are known as the 'Alina' and the Duchess has them in the shade 'Tobacco.' Sadly, this colourway is no longer available, but you can still pick up the same pair in pink, blue, or green.

Sophie actually has the same pair in 'Willow' which is an eye-catching, olive green shade. She wore them in a selection of photographs released in January to celebrate her birthday. Looking coy as she posed in the doorway leading into a sitting room at her Bagshot Park home in Surrey, the royal looked radiant in the photo taken by Christina Ebenezer.

The website says of the super-flattering shape: "A high-rise waist imbues the Alina Trouser with an elongating silhouette. Expertly tailored, this signature house style has a straight wide-leg cut and front and back patch pockets drawing on 1970s-style references. Presented in a warm shade of Willow for SS25, the Alina Trouser has a subtle formality that translates effortlessly from day to evening."

Duchess Sophie wore the 'Alina Trouser In Willow' by Victoria Beckham
Duchess Sophie wore the 'Alina Trouser In Willow' by Victoria Beckham

High-waisted trousers are great to opt for as they pull the torso in, and the flared shape elongates the legs. Great choice, Sophie!

In 2018, at a fashion event held at Buckingham Palace, Sophie made a rare comment on her own personal style, playfully remarking: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time."

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends a service to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS at Westminster Abbey© Getty Images
Sophie's style is loved by many

We think Sophie was being far too modest on that one; she's always been super chic!

