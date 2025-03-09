Duchess Sophie displays post-holiday glow in V-neck tiered dress

Fresh from her family ski trip last month, the Duchess of Edinburgh attended a Panel Discussion and Reception for the Commonwealth Youth Gender and Equality Network at the Ismaili Centre in London.

Photos of Duchess Sophie's unseen appearance shared on X (Twitter) by the Royal Commonwealth Society showed the radiant royal displaying her newly-lightened locks and post-skiing glow as she was received by Mrs Lynn Cooper (Deputy Lieutenant of Greater London).

Sophie, 60, who is Patron of Plan International UK, held a meeting before the panel discussion and special reception alongside leading diplomats from Zambia and Australia.

Looking positively radiant, the duchess wore a super stylish chocolate brown blazer over a beautiful navy dress with a tiered skirt and a deep-V neckline.

The Aspiga London item has since been identified as the 'Victoria V Neck Coroduroy Dress in Atlantic Blue'.

© Royal Commonwealth Society The Duchess of Edinburgh enjoyed a post-holiday outing with the Royal Commonwealth Society

She added her go-to black Sophie Habsburg clutch and her patent leather Jimmy Choo pumps.

Navy and brown, though not an obvious colour combination, are classic shades that pair well together.

Duchess Sophie's style masterclass

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh is giving us spring wardrobe inspo

Always impeccably dressed for every occasion, the Duchess of Edinburgh nails spring dressing time and again.

In the 25 years she has been by Prince Edward's side, royal followers have witnessed an epic style evolution from the royal (formerly known as the Countess of Wessex), as she develops her unique sense of style.

Opting for ultra feminine dress silhouettes, classic British brands, heritage prints and structured jackets, Sophie never fails to look elegant and timeless

© Getty The duchess always opts for ultra feminine dress silhouettes and classic British brands

British designer famed for dressing Princess Diana, and host of the Style DNA podcast, Amanda Wakeley OBE, previously told us that putting together the perfect royal outfit is no mean feat – and Sophie nails it every time.

"You have to combine formality and elegance with a touch of personality and warmth," the fashion designer reveals.

"One key thing is understanding the occasion, whether it’s a state banquet, a charity event, or something more casual, each requires its own level of formality and sophistication."

© PA Images via Getty Images The royal recently showed off brighter blonde highlights with shorter curls

Sophie's recent appearances

Duchess Sophie first showcased her shorter, slightly blonder hairdo during a visit to the Mothers' Union's English for Women project.

The royal appeared to have come straight from the hairdresser as she sported a fresh cut and colour.

Sophie, a former chalet girl, was also spotted skiing in the Swiss resort of St Moritz during the February half-term break.

Rocking a belted navy ski coat and blue waterproof trousers, the royal – who was accompanied by her children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex – looked perfectly poised on the slopes.