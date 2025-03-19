Duchess Sophie makes subtle change to waist-defining outfit in glam home photos

No stranger to a military jacket, the Duchess of Edinburgh leafed through her existing wardrobe to revamp a trusty coat for her outing on St Patrick's Day.

Prince Edward's wife opted for her Bally navy wool jacket with gold buttons, front patch pockets and epaulettes which she first wore back in 2023 during a trip to Nottingham. But did you spot the difference with her latest look?

Sophie was pictured outside the glass double doors at her home Bagshot Park alongside the Royal Irish Regiment, who presented their Colonel-in-Chief with a shamrock.

The Bally Emblem belt buckle which accentuates the jacket's waist was missing on 17 March, with Sophie preferring a more relaxed fit. She teamed it with her Alberta Ferretti pleated green midi skirt, which paid tribute to the traditional Irish colours.

Sophie completed her outfit with Aquazurra black suede ankle boots with a block heel, what appears to be the sleeve of a maroon jumper, and Giulia Barela's 'Africa' ring.

Following her usual no-fuss beauty look, Sophie styled her blonde hair in a side parting secured into a loose updo and accentuated her eyes with mascara.

In the past, Sophie has dressed down the jacket with khaki green trousers and walking boots and amped up the glamour with wide-leg leather trousers.

Her latest appearance at her Windsor home comes shortly after she showed off her penchant for tailoring during her trip to New York City. For one event in celebration of International Women's Day, the royal layered a pink silk shirt underneath a brown blazer, and she finished her getup with leg-lengthening trousers from Victoria Beckham.

© Getty Images Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie live at Bagshot Park

Proving her commitment to sustainable fashion, even on her travels, Sophie has been snapped in the 'Alina' trousers many times before, but her 'Tobacco' colourway is sadly no longer available.

While she has created a loyal fashion following since marrying Prince Edward in 1999, the Duchess has previously poked fun at her style evolution.

During a fashion event at Buckingham Palace in 2018, Sophie made a rare comment on her personal style. "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time," she said.