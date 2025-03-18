Meghan Markle looks so different in throwback high school photo

Meghan Markle's high school couldn't be prouder of their graduate, whose hit Netflix show With Love, Meghan was renewed for a second season.

The institution shared a sweet throwback photo of the Duchess during her time at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, which saw Meghan standing next to a large statue of Mary and Jesus.

In the picture, Meghan had her hands clasped together, her eyes closed and a grin on her face as she stood in a blooming garden next to the figure.

She wore a simple white dress with a small black pattern, a sage green cardigan and a thin gold headband to complete the look as her hair cascaded down past her shoulders.

The Duchess looked so different in the photo, which was taken around 1999.

Prince Harry's wife quickly reposted the snap, writing: "When your dear friend from middle school/high school sends you something from your Alma mater and it brings the biggest smile to your face. Go Pandas. Thanks Sush xo"

© Instagram Meghan graduated from the Catholic high school in 1999

Immaculate Heart praised the mother of two for her recent career milestones in the caption of their own post, sharing: "Congratulations to IH alumna Meghan Markle ('99) on the renewal of her Netflix series and launch of her new podcast!"

"We're delighted to share a special throwback photo from her time at Immaculate Heart, honouring our cherished tradition of Mary's Day, a reflection of our legacy of sisterhood, support and Panda spirit."

They continued: "As we begin preparations for this year's Mary's Day celebration, we proudly carry forward the traditions that make our school community so special!"

© FilmMagic Immaculate Heart praised Meghan for her recent career news

Meghan's school clearly had a profound impact on her growing up, and she returned to its halls for an episode of her Archetypes podcast in 2022.

"Oh, my gosh. How funny. My locker was right over here," she said in the episode. "I was somewhere smack in the middle. I don't remember because these are your lockers when you're in high school and the middle school lockers were up there."

She added: "You've heard me talk about Immaculate Heart on the series before and the influence it's had on my life. And look I was there from ages…about 12 to 17, which are really formative years in your life – they certainly were for me."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX She returned to the school in 2022 for a podcast episode

"And let me just say, being back there, the energy, it was palpable," Meghan gushed.

"I was happy to be back there, and it was also really fun – especially when I made a surprise visit and I popped into some of the young ladies in volleyball practice."

© Getty She spoke to the school's graduates in 2020 about the Black Lives Matter movement

The As Ever founder also spoke to students from the school in 2020 in a virtual graduation speech, addressing the social unrest following the "absolutely devastating" death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement that dominated headlines at the time.

The throwback photo comes just days after she announced the launch of her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, where she will hold a series of "candid conversations with female founders and friends about the success, the struggles, and the never-before-told stories of building a business," according to its description. The podcast launches on April 8.

