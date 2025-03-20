Carole Middleton supports Kate post-split in low-slung 00s skirt – unearthed photos 

The Middleton family all stepped out to support Kate and her then-on-off boyfriend Prince William at the Concert for Diana in July 2007.

It took place shortly after Kate and William split, and although they had secretly rekindled their romance, they had not publicly confirmed their relationship status, sitting apart to keep fans guessing.

While all eyes were on the will-they-won't-they couple, Carole's chic noughties outfit flew under the radar.

© Shutterstock She was pictured smiling as she found her seat in a black flowing skirt, a white cami top and a cropped brown suede jacket. Drawing all eyes to her accessories, Carole completed her outfit with an oversized low-slung belt in a white and black leopard print colourway and a large gold buckle, which coordinated with her slouchy cream shoulder bag.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get After settling in for the show next to her daughter Pippa, Carole temporarily shielded her eyes from the sun with black sunglasses. She appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the event with her children, even jumping out of her seat to take part in an audience wave. Kate and James sat a few seats away in similar smart-casual outfits, with the future Princess of Wales opting for a white jacket and her brother wearing an open blue shirt.



© Shutterstock The Princess of Wales was spotted looking over at Prince William who sat several rows in front and to the right of her alongside his brother Prince Harry and his then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy. Kate and William had rekindled their relationship the month earlier at a party at his army barracks in Bovington following a brief two-month split - unbeknownst to fans at the time.

© Shutterstock Prince William looked happier than ever, throwing his arms in the air with Harry as he danced carefree. He later addressed their split in their engagement interview in 2010, stating: "We were both very young, it was at university, and we were both sort of defining ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff. It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up."

© Shutterstock Prince Harry also looked in high spirits, pulling faces, dancing and kissing Chelsy, who looked elegant in a black halterneck dress.

