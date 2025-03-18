Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William is the spitting image of Prince Louis in unearthed photo
Prince Louis yawning on the lap of Prince William who is pursing his lips© Max Mumby/Indigo

The future King is the image of his young son

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
There's no denying Prince William's incredible resemblance to his eldest son, Prince George.

Not only are the pair similar in nature, with their love of all things football as well as being heirs to the British throne, but physically, they could also be mistaken for twins.

William is proudly waving to crowds© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
William is proudly waving to crowds

But in an unearthed photo, it's Prince Louis, William's youngest son, whom he resembles alongside his dad, the then-Prince Charles. The photos show William in his father's arms.

The photo captures William embracing his cheeky, Louis-like energy, visibly making his dad laugh as he wriggled, gesticulated, and beamed whilst in his father's arms.

In another photo, William pouted for the camera © Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
In another photo, William pouted for the camera

It couldn't help but remind us of Louis' hilarious antics at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant in 2022, where he was cuddling up to his mum, the Princess of Wales.

Alongside the royal father-son duo was Princess Diana and a baby Prince Harry, who looked adorable with his vibrant red baby hair scooped up in his mother's arms.

Even Diana looked besotted with William's adorable movements as he waved to crowds from the Royal Yacht Britannia in Venice, Italy. Another hilarious moment saw William pouting from on board the ship.

Louis and William's incredible similarities 

This isn't the first time William's likeness to his younger son has been noted. Photos taken in 1987 show William displaying the same striking confidence as Louis, making us convinced he may have inherited this character trait from his royal dad.

The image shows little William boldly waving at crowds with a huge smile on his face as he left the Christmas Day service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

William is the image of his youngest son© Julian Parker
Prince William, Zara Phillips, Lord Frederick Windsor (Left ), Peter Phillips, And The Princess Of Wales, Attend The Christmas Day Service At St Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle. (Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)

Accompanying the young Prince were his cousins Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, and Lord Frederick Windsor.

It wasn't just his demeanour that was similar to Prince Louis', but also his outfit. In photos from the event, William wore a gorgeous baby blue duffle coat, not unlike the type we have seen Prince Louis wear in a darker shade of blue on countless occasions.

A split image of Zara and Prince William and Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte
The images couldn't be more similar

Zara also bears an incredible resemblance to Princess Charlotte, wearing a bright red duffle coat just like the one Charlotte wears every year.

We cannot get enough of these incredible royal resemblances!

