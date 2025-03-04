Carole Middleton models 'preppy' cropped jacket – and steals Kate's 12-year-old bag

The Middleton family have long been known to share a wardrobe, and Carole Middleton proved this is set to continue with her latest outfit.

The Princess of Wales' glamorous mother, who recently celebrated her 70th birthday in Mustique, attended the Turn The Tables 2025 event in an understated monochromatic outfit – featuring her daughter's accessory.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Carole wore an L.K. Bennett jacket and her daughter's handbag

Carole recycled her L.K. Bennett cropped tweed jacket with a boxy silhouette, fringed hem, gingham print and pretty pearl buttons alongside black fitted cigarette trousers and Emmy London 'Olivia' pumps in black suede.

Hanging on the back of her chair at the dinner table was her Jaeger quilted leather shoulder bag. Aptly named 'Kate', the trusty bag has been in Princess Kate's wardrobe since 2012 when she first carried it during a visit to Nottingham and to the Wimbledon Men's Quarter-Finals.

Kate has had the bag since 2012

Since then, it has been pictured tucked under Kate's arm or clutched in her hand for many royal engagements, including a service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in 2020 and to a visit to Reading Ukrainian Community Centre in 2022.

Kate has traditionally worn hers as a clutch without the chain strap, and teamed it with modest midi coats, but Carole's latest outing shows a more modern take on the look.

Carole's jacket repeat

Carole is no stranger to recycling outfits, following in the footsteps of her daughter's sustainable fashion choices. She had previously worn her designer jacket in 2022 to mark the launch of our Party Pieces Collection in the United States, when she paired it with almost the exact same trousers and heels.

Priced at £329, the jacket appears to have sold out on the website, but it was originally described as: "A contemporary take on a classic skirt suit." Giving style tips, the brand added: "Wear it with the Keeler skirt, sheer tights and a pair of loafers, for a preppy autumnal look."

Fans can get their hands on similar styles, including a pink tweed jacket with statement gold buttons, currently on sale for £164.

Mother-daughter moments

© Getty Images The mother-daughter duo often share clothes

Carole and Kate clearly have a similar fashion sense as they often step out in the same clothes. Case in point, Princess Kate's pink silk ME+EM shirt dress, which she wore during a visit to Scotland in 2021 and again at The Chelsea Flower Show in 2023, was pictured on Carole at Royal Ascot in 2022.

© Getty Kate and Carole have both worn the same pink dress

This concept of sharing outfits is not new, judging by the mother-daughter duo's 15-year-old fascinator. Carole borrowed Princess Kate’s Jane Corbett fascinator at Royal Ascot in 2010, one year after the royal had teamed it with a blue dress for a friend’s wedding in 2009.