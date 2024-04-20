Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton influences Prince William to make big change
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royal-style

Princess Kate influences Prince William to make big change amid return to public duties

The Princess of Wales' impeccable sense of style has rubbed off on her husband  

2 minutes ago
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Share this:

Princess Kate is known for her exceedingly elegant sense of style. Whether it's a chic power suit, an uber-feminine tea dress, or a ballgown for a formal palace engagement, the Princess of Wales, 42, never fails to amaze with her unrivalled dress sense.

It is clear, that even in her current absence from public life, her impeccable sense of style has rubbed off on her husband. 

Prince William smiles as he arrives at Surplus to Supper© Getty
Prince William visited Surplus to Supper wearing a jacket by Sezane

Prince William, 41, headed to Sunbury-on-Thames in Surrey this week to pay a visit to Surplus to Supper, a food redistribution charity that works to bridge the gap between food waste and food poverty across Surrey and West London. 

The royal was seen wearing a pale blue open-necked shirt with a super stylish jacket - the 'Brien' jacket in mottled blue by Sézane which just happens to be one of his wife's go-to fashion brands.

Prince William chops celery© Getty
William paid homage to his wife's sense of style

Launched in 2013, the French brand creates sustainable designs that are "inspired by Paris and the people who call it home." Princess Kate has worn Sézane on several occasions and it is clear that William is now taking pointers. 

The Princess paid a visit to Nottingham Trent University to discuss mental health with the students wearing the most gorgeous set from the brand.

Kate's ensemble was comprised of a round-necked cream knit sweater in a fitted style with brown buttons up the sleeve with the coordinating pencil skirt.

Princess of Wales wearing knitted outfit for visit to Nottingham Trent University© Getty
Kate looked elegant in a knitted ensemble from Sezane

The royal paired the Sézane combo with a pair of classic Gianvito Rossi suede pumps, a stone-hued micro-bag, and beautiful pearl and gold drop earrings by Simone Rocha.

Kate also wore the chic brand when she visited Vsi Razom Community Hub in Bracknell last autumn. The mother-of-three wore an ultra-trendy grey chunky knit sweater vest from Cefinn with a crisp white shirt and wide-leg grey trousers by Sézane.

The Princess of Wales Visits Vsi Razom Community Hub© Getty
Princess Kate wore a grey sweater vest and wool trouser combo

The royal has even been known to incorporate the brand into her jewellery choices. Nothing comes close to her heirloom jewels but statement earrings from Sézane are a close second. 

Princess Kate attends Royal Ascot 2023© Getty
Princess Kate attended Royal Ascot 2023 wearing Sezane earrings

The Princess attended Ascot 2023 wearing a gorgeous bright red dress with a wrap top and A-line skirt courtesy of Alexander McQueen with a wide-brimmed hat from Philip Treacy. 

Princess of Wales at Royal Ascot 2023© Getty
Kate's earrings were a bold choice

Royal followers would have likely not expected Kate to amplify her look with such an outlandish pair of earrings, yet she pulled them off with ease.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Prince Louis and Kate at church© Getty
Princess Kate attended the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church wearing new Sezane earrings

She rocked the 'Esmee Gold Brass Earrings' from Sézane which retail for a surprisingly affordable £74. Prince William was taking note of Kate's penchant for the French fashion label long before he debuted the 'Brien' jacket this week. 

princess kate side profile wearing hat and statement earrings© Getty
Her earrings were reportedly a gift from William

DISCOVER: Princess Kate's makeup - The 6 royal beauty rules she'll never break

In 2022, the Princess arrived at the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church wearing a stunning khaki coat dress from Alexander McQueen wearing the statement Sézane earrings which had reportedly been a Christmas present from her husband.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more