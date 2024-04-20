Princess Kate influences Prince William to make big change amid return to public duties

Princess Kate is known for her exceedingly elegant sense of style. Whether it's a chic power suit, an uber-feminine tea dress, or a ballgown for a formal palace engagement, the Princess of Wales, 42, never fails to amaze with her unrivalled dress sense.

It is clear, that even in her current absence from public life, her impeccable sense of style has rubbed off on her husband.

© Getty Prince William visited Surplus to Supper wearing a jacket by Sezane

Prince William, 41, headed to Sunbury-on-Thames in Surrey this week to pay a visit to Surplus to Supper, a food redistribution charity that works to bridge the gap between food waste and food poverty across Surrey and West London.

The royal was seen wearing a pale blue open-necked shirt with a super stylish jacket - the 'Brien' jacket in mottled blue by Sézane which just happens to be one of his wife's go-to fashion brands.

© Getty William paid homage to his wife's sense of style

Launched in 2013, the French brand creates sustainable designs that are "inspired by Paris and the people who call it home." Princess Kate has worn Sézane on several occasions and it is clear that William is now taking pointers.

The Princess paid a visit to Nottingham Trent University to discuss mental health with the students wearing the most gorgeous set from the brand.

Kate's ensemble was comprised of a round-necked cream knit sweater in a fitted style with brown buttons up the sleeve with the coordinating pencil skirt.

© Getty Kate looked elegant in a knitted ensemble from Sezane

The royal paired the Sézane combo with a pair of classic Gianvito Rossi suede pumps, a stone-hued micro-bag, and beautiful pearl and gold drop earrings by Simone Rocha.

Kate also wore the chic brand when she visited Vsi Razom Community Hub in Bracknell last autumn. The mother-of-three wore an ultra-trendy grey chunky knit sweater vest from Cefinn with a crisp white shirt and wide-leg grey trousers by Sézane.

© Getty Princess Kate wore a grey sweater vest and wool trouser combo

The royal has even been known to incorporate the brand into her jewellery choices. Nothing comes close to her heirloom jewels but statement earrings from Sézane are a close second.

© Getty Princess Kate attended Royal Ascot 2023 wearing Sezane earrings

The Princess attended Ascot 2023 wearing a gorgeous bright red dress with a wrap top and A-line skirt courtesy of Alexander McQueen with a wide-brimmed hat from Philip Treacy.

© Getty Kate's earrings were a bold choice

Royal followers would have likely not expected Kate to amplify her look with such an outlandish pair of earrings, yet she pulled them off with ease.

© Getty Princess Kate attended the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church wearing new Sezane earrings

She rocked the 'Esmee Gold Brass Earrings' from Sézane which retail for a surprisingly affordable £74. Prince William was taking note of Kate's penchant for the French fashion label long before he debuted the 'Brien' jacket this week.

© Getty Her earrings were reportedly a gift from William

In 2022, the Princess arrived at the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church wearing a stunning khaki coat dress from Alexander McQueen wearing the statement Sézane earrings which had reportedly been a Christmas present from her husband.