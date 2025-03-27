Queen Camilla's hidden one-word tribute to Charles as she steps out solo

Queen Camilla may have made a solo appearance at The Charles Dickens House Museum on Wednesday, but she ensured she kept her husband King Charles at the forefront of her mind amid their brief time apart.

Looking effortlessly elegant, Camilla reworked her electric blue zip-up dress from one of her favourite designers, Fiona Clare. She created a new look by adding sleek black accessories, which had special hidden connections to Charles.

© Getty Images Camilla was pictured smiling as she clutched her black leather bag by Anna Valentine x Charles Laurie London, the former of which designed her two wedding dresses in April 2005.

© Getty Images Alongside Antonia Robinson, the designer created a beautiful cream silk chiffon dress with a matching coat for Camilla and Charles' civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall. Camilla later swapped it for a unique grey silk coat dress with embroidered gold detailing for a service of blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

© Getty Images Camilla finished her latest look with Eliot Zed heels known as 'Gladys', which was reportedly her secret nickname while she was dating King Charles – who went by 'Fred' – in her 20s, before marrying Andrew Parker Bowles.

© Tanase/NurPhoto/Shutterstock It is thought that the nicknames were inspired by characters on BBC Radio’s The Goon Show. However, they received negative connotations when it was suggested Diana found a gold bracelet engraved with the letters G and F in Charles's private secretary Michael Colborne's office ahead of her royal wedding. Catherine Mayer, author of Charles: The Heart of a King, reported: "Curled venomously amongst a pile of wedding presents and cards, Diana had discovered a bracelet bearing the initials 'GF,' intended for Camilla."

Charles and Camilla's love story

The couple met at a polo match in 1970, but their romance fizzled when Charles was called away on duty with the Royal Navy. Camilla (nee Shand) married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 and they welcomed two children, Laura and Tom before splitting in 1995.

© Getty Camilla Shand and Prince Charles met at a polo match in 1970

Meanwhile, Charles found love with the late Princess Diana, whom he married in 1981 and had sons Prince William and Prince Harry. The former couple announced their separation in 1992 and divorced in 1996, with both confessing to infidelity at the end of their marriage.

Camilla also paid tribute to her family with her latest outing, donning a necklace with the five initials of her grandchildren from her first marriage: Lola, Freddy, Eliza, Louis and Gus.

Camilla's regal style evolution

© Getty Camilla has become more confident in herself, according to Fiona Clare

Camilla has a handful of favourite designers, including Anna Valentine, Bruce Oldfield, Philip Treacy and Fiona Clare.

The latter, who met Camilla while designing clothes for her sister, Annabel Elliot, told Vanity Fair: "I think we’ve seen the queen’s style evolve over the years, and to me, she looks more regal today."

She added: "The clothes have become even more special now that she is queen. She has to stand out in a modern kind of way whilst looking elegant and stylish in her mid-70s.”

The designer noted Camilla is "more confident in herself" and said she is always involved in designing "clean, strong looks."