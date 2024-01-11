9 times the royals rocked outdoorsy style: from Princess Kate to Princess Anne

The British royals are a stylish bunch. From glittering red carpet events to royal walkabouts, they never seem to put a foot wrong when it comes to their sartorial selections. But whilst their tiaras, gowns and crowns provide some serious style inspiration, we can't help but swoon over their off-duty looks. Roll on the Barbour, the tweed and the oversized raincoats.

Keep scrolling for the ultimate dose of country chic…

Princess Anne © Getty Images When it comes to fuss-free royal dressing, Princess Anne knows best. The keen equestrian, 73, has absolutely nailed the art of dressing for the weather, all whilst looking beautifully put together. In 2007, she did just that at the Gatcombe Horse Trials wearing a smart tweed jacket, a classic tartan scarf and a caramel-hued fur hat. Extra points for the nonchalant pose next to the Land Rover Defender!



Princess Diana © Getty Images Diana's wardrobe is sartorial gold. During her time in the limelight, Prince Harry and Prince William's mother mastered the art of dressing down whilst simultaneously looking every inch the 90s It-Girl. In 1988, the mother-of-two looked effortlessly cool wearing a pair of skinny jeans, brown leather boots and an oversized blazer. For an extra dose of off-duty chic, Diana completed her polo outfit with a navy baseball cap and a pair of gold hoop earrings.



Meghan Markle © Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex made a strong case for trench coats in 2018 as she stepped out to attend the UK Team Trials for the invictus Games Sydney at the University of Bath. Renowned for nailing the 'quiet luxury' trend, Meghan paired a practical Invictus Games polo top with some figure-hugging skinny jeans and a beautiful olive-green trench coat. Swoon.



Princess Kate © Getty Images The Princess of Wales put the pizazz in pizza delivery back in April last year when she was spotted at Dowlais Rugby Club carrying a seven-strong stack of the doughy treats. Proving that nothing can crimp her style, Kate looked as flawless as ever wearing a khaki Barbour jacket, utilitarian jeans and a cosy roll-neck jumper.



Zara Tindall © Getty Images Equestrian superstar Zara Tindall looked every inch the noughties style queen on the final day of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials in 2007. Eschewing her jodhpurs and her riding helmet, Princess Anne's stylish daughter cut a chic figure in a floaty patterned top, white jeans and a tie-front cardigan. In a nod to the 70s, Zara accessorised with a woven headband and a pair of hoop earrings.

Queen Camilla © Getty Images Even the rain can't put a damper on Queen Camilla's winter wardrobe. She was seen rocking a pair of green Hunter wellies and a navy rainproof coat whilst walking her Jack Russell Terrier near Sandringham in 2008. 10/10 for blending classic country chic with the inevitably less glamorous wet weather gear.



Prince William © Getty Images The Prince of Wales looked dapper wearing a flat cap at Duchy Home Farm in Gloucestershire back in 2004. Embracing the farm life, William appeared in his element as he confidently posed for photographs wearing a pair of casual blue jeans, a practical khaki coat, some coordinating green wellies and a suave tweed cap.



WATCH: Royal Fashion Hacks

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie © Instagram Whilst the stylish royal sisters typically impress with their elegant outfits, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie continue to knock it out of the park when it comes to dressing down. In a post shared to Princess Eugenie's public Instagram account, the sibling duo channelled the average 'girl next door' wearing practical coats and pom-pom beanies.

