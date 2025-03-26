Princess Kate's £2 earrings she just cannot be parted from

The Princess of Wales and her incredible jewellery collection are filled to the brim with the most exquisite heirlooms. Adorned with diamonds, rubies, and sapphires, it's a stunning plethora of beauty.

But, the wife of Prince William also owns some seriously chic earrings from high street brands, which cost so much less than you'd ever think.

© Getty Images Kate has a dazzling jewellery collection

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis loves British high-street brand Accessorize and proudly sported the brand's 'doorknocker' style earrings, back in 2022. Incredibly, the statement style went down to just £2.10 in the brand's sale at the time - even cheaper than the original price of £7.00. They have sadly since sold out, but there's hundreds of pairs on the brand's website, just like these.

© Getty Kate at the Foundling Museum in 2022

Kate memorably wore them for a visit to the Foundling Museum with her husband in January 2022. Kate, who had just turned 40 at the time, looked incredible in her outfit, which consisted of a dark ensemble; navy trousers, a navy roll-neck jumper, and high heels, and she finished with a dazzling teal coat.

© Photo: Alamy Kate's earrings were by Accessorize

Her earrings in gold really gave the whole look the midas touch.

She has worn them plenty of times since; they are clearly her go-to.

The Princess of Wales and her viral earrings

Back in 2016, the royal rocked a pair of dazzling earrings from Soru Jewellery when she was on an official visit to Canada.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits over the past ten years

The mother-of-three wore a red dress by Preen which she teamed with a pair of the brand's baroque, double-sided statement earrings which gem fanatics went crazy for.

LISTEN: Why Princess Kate's fashion doesn't feature in new palace exhibition

Sicilian-British sisters Francesca Kelly and Marianna Doyle, who founded Soru, still recall the effect Kate had on sales and the continuing growth of their brand ever since.

© Getty Kate sent these Soru earrings viral in 2016

Speaking to HELLO! the founders explain: "The 'Kate Effect' is very real. When the Princess chose to wear the double sided pearl earrings for two consecutive public appearances; we were first of all honoured, which was quickly followed by shock as our sales went through the roof for the earrings she had chosen to wear, continuously selling out and still a popular style today."

Soru earrings worn by the Princess of Wales

Recalling how their business changed, they revealed: "This has had a massive impact on our brand - we were a small unknown Instagram-grown company and were catapulted to a global audience with traffic to our site from countries all over the world."