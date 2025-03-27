Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Rania of Jordan defies expectations in belted red dress ahead of special celebration
Queen Rania red dress© © Royal Hashemite Court

The Jordanian Queen is set to mark her first Eid as a grandmother

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Queen Rania of Jordan has once again turned heads with her impeccable style, stepping out in a striking belted red dress as she hosted a special Iftar gathering at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman on Wednesday. 

The Jordanian royal, 54, welcomed a group of female members of the Jordanian military and security agencies for the evening meal, marking a heartfelt moment of gratitude and recognition ahead of her first Eid as a grandmother. 

Queen Rania hosted Iftar at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman on Wednesday© Royal Hashemite Court
Queen Rania looked effortlessly regal in her chic ensemble, which featured a cinched waist and flowing silhouette. Her choice of bold red defied expectations. 

She styled the chic getup with a sheer komamo that boasted royal blue encrusted jewels and a pair of coordinating suede heels. 

Queen Rania hosted Iftar at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman© Royal Hashemite Court
During the event, Queen Rania conveyed the warm regards of King Abdullah II, expressing their appreciation for the women's dedication and service to Jordan, both at home and abroad.

Taking the opportunity to personally thank them for their contributions, she said: "One of the most beautiful things about Jordan is the relationship between civilians and members of the military. It is a natural bond, built on trust in and respect for the armed forces." 

Queen Rania looked lovely for the occasion© Royal Hashemite Court
While breaking the fast, Her Majesty heard from the women about their work and their family lives, and wished them prolonged and successful journeys in their service of Jordan. 

This year's Eid will be particularly special for Queen Rania, as it marks her first as a grandmother following the birth of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's daughter, Princess Imam, and her daughter Princess Iman's first child, Princess Amina

WATCH: Princess Rajwa and Queen Rania mark Ramadan with delightful family celebration

Last week, her son Crown Prince Hussein heaped praise on Rania as he marked Mother's Day in the most special way

In the caption, he remarked: "To my beloved mother and my loving wife, your presence fills our lives with joy, and your love is the true meaning of giving. Happy Mother's Day."

Read More